Experts thrilled after capturing video of rare scene off US coast: 'I almost didn't believe what I was seeing'

A newborn British Columbia southern resident orca calf was spotted among a social group of orcas known as a K pod for the first time since 2022 off the shore of Washington.

The video, shared by Victoria News and later covered with high-res photographs by ABC News, captures footage of the calf swimming alongside the other members of its group.

The footage was captured by Tamara Kelley, Director of Development at Orca Conservancy. The nonprofit organization based in Seattle, WA, works to protect orcas and other killer whale species.

"At first, I almost didn't believe what I was seeing, but once I saw it surface a second time, I was able to confirm there was in fact a new face in the pod," Kelley said in an interview with Victoria News. "I was so excited that I had been shouting so much the other parking lots at the park could hear."

According to Kelley's observations, the calf appears to be male, is described as "robust and energetic," and is traveling with a female calf that, previously, was not documented with a calf.

"Previous calves that have not survived (J60, J61, L128) were substantially and very noticeably more lumpy and bumpy. So I am feeling cautiously optimistic about this calf," Kelley said.

This is still fantastic news, as the BC Southern Resident orca is considered critically endangered due to external factors, including lack of food, noise pollution, and chemical pollution, with the latter having a particular impact on their ability to bear offspring.

There are around 30 effective breeding populations left today.

Kelley notes that the K pod the calf originates from is one of only three southern resident social groups in the area, and the smallest. Its population is 15, including the new calf.

"They also have the lowest birth rate of the three pods, having only had three births in the last 14 years," she said in the interview.

As scientists continue to document the populations of critically endangered species, using trail cameras to capture glimpses like this is crucial for tracking the latest developments, as even one successful new birth can be the key to the species' survival.

Even taking a short video while hiking on a trail and sharing it online can raise awareness of the importance of protecting these species, as their revival could benefit biodiversity and ecosystem health and ensure the safety of future generations.

