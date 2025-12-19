Trail camera captures stunning footage of wild predator in US wilderness: 'So cool'

"This may be the best … trailcam video I've gotten so far."

A wildlife photographer shared some outstanding footage on social media of a tawny predator stalking through the Utah wilderness.

This may be the best mountain lion trailcam video I've gotten so far. I've been seeing this young male on my cameras for a while now. I hope to follow him as he grows and matures. Posted by Zenphotojourney on Thursday, October 23, 2025

The video posted by the account Zenphotojounrney captures a remarkably clear image of a young male mountain lion.

"This may be the best mountain lion trailcam video I've gotten so far," the caption said. "I hope to follow him as he grows and matures."

Mountain lions are quite a rare sight in the Beehive State due to their elusive nature and small population. The Mountain Lion Foundation estimates there are only about 1,600 individuals left in the state. That number is likely to decline even further as the state lifted all restrictions on hunting and hunting them year-round.

It's especially unfortunate given how vital they are to the ecosystem as apex predators throughout North and South America. Mountain lions have one of the widest natural ranges of any mammal and are the most widespread in the Western hemisphere. They can be found hunting in a variety of habitats from British Columbia to Chile.

Historically, they were once found in all 48 contiguous U.S. states, but they're now mostly concentrated in the western states. They tend to take on a different moniker depending on the locale, but there's no actual difference between a catamount, cougar, puma, or panther (in Florida).

The post shows the importance of trail cameras to conservation work. A well-placed camera can gather invaluable information about a species' presence and numbers in a particular area. Moreover, they can be a crucial tool in raising awareness and gathering public support to push back against regressive hunting laws.

The clip garnered dozens of likes and approving comments from thrilled viewers.

"Always so cool to capture them," said one poster.

"Awesome video of that mountain lion," another replied.

One asked about the process of selecting the right spot, to which the uploader helpfully provided a link.

"Trail cameras are an addictive hobby, have fun and good luck," they said.

