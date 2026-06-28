Grounded little owl could not fly, and vets quickly found the problem

"We are yet to see any flight from this guy but are hopeful he will make a full recovery."

A wildlife team has shared an adorable rescue story of one little owl before explaining how it also uncovered the injury that had left him unable to fly.

What happened?

In the Instagram post now making the rounds on the internet, the U.K.-based Wildlife Aid Foundation said the bird had been "found grounded and unable to fly" and that, when he arrived, he "looked a bit the worse for wear."

After the owl was taken in for care, Judith, the WAF team's veterinarian, examined him and found swelling in his left leg, noting, "[we] quickly discovered swelling on his left leg and got to work assessing the injury."

Once the injury was discovered, this little owl required sutures, pain medications, and surgery. WAF added that treatments marked the start of "the little owl's road to recovery and eventual release back to the wild."

The WAF team also noted that "we are yet to see any flight from this guy but are hopeful he will make a full recovery."

Commenters were supportive of this little owl's rehab journey, with one Instagram user writing, "Aww he's adorable. Keeping fingers crossed for his recovery."

Why does it matter?

For wild birds, especially smaller raptors such as little owls, even a leg injury can pose serious challenges. If a bird cannot stand, perch, land properly, or take off, it may struggle to hunt, avoid predators, or survive long enough to recover on its own.

A grounded owl might appear calm or simply tired, but an underlying injury can become life-threatening without professional care. Wildlife rescue centers help injured animals return to their habitats rather than remain permanently in captivity.

Wildlife rescue professionals are far better equipped to assess swelling, fractures, dehydration, or shock, so make sure that you contact professionals if you spot an injured animal rather than trying to deal with the situation yourself.

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