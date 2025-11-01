  • Outdoors Outdoors

Animal shelter shares video after catching unexpected furry intruder: 'Was safely returned'

The incident made for good content.

by Michael Muir
The Greenville Humane Center posted a video of a curious opossum that snuck into an animal shelter.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Staff at an animal shelter in South Carolina got quite a surprise when a very strange-looking "dog" showed up unannounced.

What's happening?

The Greenville Humane Society (@gvlhumane) posted a video of a curious little intruder on TikTok. 

"We saw a WEIRD looking dog today (our opossum friend was safely returned to the woods outside)," the caption joked. 

@gvlhumane We saw a WEIRD looking dog today (our oposssum friend was safely returned to the woods outside) #humanesociety #adoptdontshop #vetmed #possum #opossum ♬ Jet2 Advert - ✈️A7-BBH | MAN 🇬🇧

The video shows a staff member taking the utterly remorseless trespasser from the top of a cage, wrapped in a towel. 

It is then seen hissing at its liberators in the corner of a fence, evidently perturbed to be taken away from the food.

Why is the incident concerning?

In this case, the incident made for good content for the shelter's excellent social media team and caused no real harm. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently

Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems.

With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products.

Opossums are useful little critters well-adapted to living alongside people. However, it should be noted that their purported proclivity for eating ticks by the thousand is, unfortunately, a myth

They help in other ways, as a one-opossum clean-up crew, and as both predator and prey. 

However, it's harmful for wild animals to become overly accustomed to humans. If they lose their fear of people and see them as a source of food, conflict inevitably ensues. 

Opossums pose absolutely no danger to people, but an emboldened opossum can be considered a nuisance when it invades a yard seeking food. 

Do cats or dogs make for better pets?

Cats 🐱

Dogs 🐶

Neither 🤷

I love both 😍

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

They are natural seed dispersers, but homeowners tend to view opossums less favorably because they have to pick up after them.

What can be done to prevent conflicts with opossums?

Fortunately, it really doesn't require much for people to be able to live harmoniously alongside opossums. 

In the vast majority of cases, they should just be left alone. The exceptions to this are injured or young opossums, which should be handled by the nearest wildlife center. 

Supporting important local conservation work and helping to spread the word about mitigating conflicts between animals and people is the best course of action. 

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x