Wildlife expert springs to action after creature wanders onto iconic bridge: 'This was a unique situation'

Imagine driving across the iconic Bay Bridge — only to find an opossum casually strolling alongside traffic. That's exactly what happened when one brave marsupial decided to take a morning walk across one of the busiest bridges in California.

A sharp-eyed motorist spotted the opossum traveling along the upper deck's right shoulder and immediately notified the California Highway Patrol in San Francisco, KRCR News Channel 7 reported.

Officers responded to the scene, discovering the animal between the bridge's two spans near Treasure Island. The opossum, however, wasn't making a quick exit — it continued to move westward, even attempting a risky maneuver by turning against traffic.

KRCR reported that the owner of Jelly's Place, a nonprofit animal rescue in the East Bay, happened to witness the scene and immediately offered assistance. Known for her work rehabilitating animals in need, Julie Bainbridge safely intervened and ensured the opossum was removed from the dangerous area without any harm to the animal or the drivers on the bridge.

"We typically don't condone stopping on a freeway or bridge to rescue an animal," a CHP spokesperson said, "but this was a unique situation where someone prepared and capable was able to help."

Opossums, often misunderstood, are actually one of North America's most helpful animals, playing a crucial role in the ecosystem by controlling pests such as ticks, insects, and even small rodents. They're also known for their ability to thrive in urban environments, which might explain this particular animal's bold bridge adventure.

However, according to Critter Control, they can carry leptospirosis, tuberculosis, coccidiosis, spotted fever, tularemia, and other diseases, so it's important to call on expert help if an opossum is in a precarious or threatening situation.

The opossum received medical care before being released back into the wild. Bainbridge's quick response shows how simple actions, like offering a helping hand or looking out for wildlife, can make a lasting difference in our communities. It's a lesson we can all take to heart — whether we're rescuing animals or supporting local conservation efforts.

