State celebrates record-breaking rains ending 'exceptional' drought — here's why this matters

Oklahoma is celebrating after record rains in June officially ended a six-year drought.

As reported by Farm Talk, June was the sixth-wettest on record, with the state receiving 7.22 inches of rain, which is nearly three inches above normal. The state also experienced 25 tornadoes, which was the second-highest on record for the month.

The unusual weather did have a silver lining, though, as it saw drought eliminated from the state for the first time in nearly six years.

Due to the much-welcome rain, Oklahoma is officially free of drought for the first time since July 2019, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor's June 3, 2025, update. The milestone marks a dramatic shift for a state that, just three years ago, was battling one of its worst dry spells in recent history.

At the height of the crisis on October 1, 2022, a staggering 86% of Oklahoma was gripped by extreme drought conditions, with nearly a third of the state suffering under "exceptional drought," the most severe classification. The return to normalcy signals a major recovery for agriculture, water resources, and communities across the state, per Farm Talk.

Drought has several negative impacts on the environment, economy, and human well-being. These include decreased water availability, agricultural losses, ecological damage, and increased health risks. According to NIPAS, areas experiencing severe drought or worse can expect water restrictions and major crop losses, as well as threats to public health because of a limited water supply.

Droughts can also cause grasses, shrubs, and trees to dry out, making them more flammable. This can provide fuel for wildfires, which can spread rapidly under such conditions.

The heavy rains in June followed wet weather in April and May which swelled Oklahoma's lakes, rivers, and reservoirs. With the ground water reserves recharged and the water in rivers and lake returned to normal levels, the state can expect to see improved water security, healthier local ecosystems, and increased economic stability.

