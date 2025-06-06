  • Outdoors Outdoors

Officials celebrate as iconic lakes surge after prolonged drought — here's why this matters

by Daysia Tolentino
One Oklahoma town is celebrating recent rainfall, as it has alleviated some of the drought problems affecting the local lakes

The town of Guthrie, Oklahoma, received heavy rains in early May, which caused lake levels to rise. Guthrie has two major lakes, Guthrie Lake and Liberty Lake, which have both been several feet below their normal levels, according to the Guthrie News Page. The rain helped get the lakes closer to their targets.

The drought has disrupted the local community in recent years, resulting in closures for certain aquatic activities. KOSU reported that city officials closed the local pool during the summer of 2023 because of the decreased water supply. In that same year, Guthrie's lake ramps were forced to close because there wasn't enough water for boats to launch, according to KOCO.

Last year, Guthrie also received some much-needed rain that helped ensure the water needs of the city. If that trend continues this year, residents will be able to breathe a sigh of relief knowing they can participate in their usual summer activities. 

Droughts impact more than just our leisure activities. They disrupt our food and water supply, putting our livelihoods at risk. In Oklahoma, farmers have reported wheat and cotton crop losses amounting to a combined total of $740 million from 2022 to 2024. 

Additionally, droughts exacerbate extreme weather events, such as the wildfires that devastated Oklahoma in March. These natural disasters are dangerous even after they pass through towns, as the smoke from the wildfires can create health issues. Wildfires also present an insurance problem, as many companies have canceled plans because the natural disaster risks are too high. 

You can do your part to curb rising temperatures that are causing drought and extreme weather. One way to do this is by educating yourself on how to reduce your reliance on dirty energy that pollutes the environment. Another is to learn how to waste less water, which is also good for your wallet. 

