Officials offer homeowners reimbursements for crucial landscaping projects: 'This is a cultural shift'

"We need everyone to be part of it."

The Oklahoma Conservation Commission is helping landowners get reimbursed for removing aggressive, fast-growing trees that consume large amounts of water.

Although Eastern Red Cedar trees are native to Oklahoma, they are abnormally spreading throughout the state and straining water resources.

As Fox 23 News reported, the commission's Invasive Woody Species Cost-Share Program reimburses people up to 90% of the cost to remove Eastern Red Cedar trees.

A single one of these trees can consume 60 gallons of water daily. They outcompete other plants in the area and pose a fire hazard because they burn hot and fast.

The reimbursement program is available to residents living in several Oklahoma counties where cedar overgrowth is prevalent and wildfire risks are high.

People who own land can apply for funding to clear away cedar trees and create fire buffer zones. There are also opportunities for residents to join local fire crews for training to help fight future wildfires.

This prescribed tree-removal effort is beneficial because it helps conserve the limited water resource in Oklahoma. This work is especially crucial in areas suffering from severe droughts, such as the southwestern U.S.

With fewer of these aggressive trees growing, the soil will dry out less, grazing land will be preserved, and wildfire risks will be reduced.

The effort is a step toward restoring Oklahoma's natural ecosystem and helping prevent wildfires. By incentivizing tree removal, residents can participate in conservation and help establish a more sustainable environment.

"It's not just a land management issue — it's public safety, water security, and economics," said the commission's executive director, Trey Lam. "This is a cultural shift, and we need everyone to be part of it."

Wherever you live, you can take local action by volunteering your time with conservation organizations in your area. You can also donate money to groups that work to conserve, protect, and restore natural resources you care about.

Your local conservation district office may be able to advise you on whether you qualify for conservation programs, like this tree-removal program in Oklahoma. Even small, individual actions can help benefit the natural environment in significant ways.

"Sign me up, been taking them out for the last 2 weeks on my property," one Facebook user commented on the reimbursement offer.

"I sent an email to the conservation commission," someone else shared.

