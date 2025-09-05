Off-gridder shares video building makeshift contraption to handle crucial task: 'Figuring out solutions'

In Appalachian Kentucky, an off-grid wild horse sanctuary takes an enormous amount of effort to maintain, and TikTok user Feral Erin (@feral.erin) shared some of her efforts in a recent video.

While the birds in the area always have access to fresh water sources, it's challenging to access and transport water to where the horses need it, especially the ones in fenced pastures, the video explains.

After finding the head of a spring up on a hillside, her next steps were to figure out a way to move the water down into tanks in the bed of her truck.

After a great deal of trial and error, she finally created a makeshift pipeline.

"In this case it was a sump pump hose, a piece of PVC, some wire and a whole lot of baling twine," says Feral Erin.

"One day we will have a better system but part of the fun is figuring out solutions like this to something so many normally take for granted," she adds.

The Appalachian Legacy Initiative is the non-profit organization associated with this wild horse sanctuary in an area of Kentucky that was once home to a series of coal mining operations

Its website explained that strip mining decimated the region with the removal of topsoil, vegetation, and vital nutrients, leaving the area devoid of natural resources the horses need to survive.

Feral Erin and ALI have helped provide vital minerals to the wild herd in the form of mineral blocks and supplement tubs, giving the noble creatures a better chance of survival.

Wild horses are an essential part of the natural ecosystem, where their grazing helps prevent overgrowth, promotes plant biodiversity, and reduces the spread of wildfires by consuming dry vegetation.

Operating off-grid can be challenging, but as Feral Erin has shown, a little extra effort can go a long way in overcoming those hurdles.

While the video's makeshift water pipeline was cobbled from spare parts and ingenuity, one off-grid project in Morocco looked to ancient water systems to help them irrigate crops and stay cool without resorting to dirty fuels for power.

In response to Feral Erin's video, one commenter commended the effort, sharing that they would have loved to have an off-grid homestead.

"Using resources around you and figuring things out is a challenge, but also fun, and very rewarding when it works. If you're not learning, you're not living," they added.

Another applauded the video and the organization's efforts, saying, "You're an incredibly resilient person and are the reason I still have some faith left in humanity."

