Woman captures stunning video as wild horses take over her front lawn: 'Probably was their yard not long ago'

In a viral video, TikToker Heather (@bertieisadragon) showcased a group of wild horses relaxing in her front yard.

Many TikTokers responding to the video were envious of the original poster, stating how majestic and peaceful the horses seemed, but the presence of the horses was a sign that their habitat was being encroached upon by human activity.

"Probably was their yard not long ago," said one commenter.

What's happening?

When wild animals appear in a neighborhood, it often means that their natural habitat is being disrupted or reduced. Residential development is frequently the culprit, pushing wild animals to look elsewhere for essential resources and shelter.

Like the TikTokers admiring the wild horses in the post, people often become enamored with or feel sorry for wild animals in their neighborhoods. Some begin to feed them. While it seems like an act of kindness, it can be harmful.

The animals may not be able to process the food being offered to them, or they may become reliant upon the food source and suffer if it disappears, losing their natural foraging behaviors. This can disrupt the balance of the local ecosystem and harm multiple species in an area.

In addition, feeding animals puts humans at risk. When humans encroach upon wild spaces, animals can react territorially and attack the humans they come in contact with.

Animals that have become accustomed to accepting food from humans and having human interaction may also change their natural cautious temperament. This makes them potentially vulnerable to interactions with humans who mean to harm them.

Why is protecting wild habitats important?

Protecting wild animal habitats is critical to the balance of their ecosystems and essential to the survival of every species.

A decline of biodiversity can disrupt our food systems, reduce access to natural substances found in modern medicines, and contribute to disease spread, among other things.

Animals thrive when they are able to follow their natural instincts to survive and reproduce, but these behaviors are often threatened by human residential and commercial developments.

What's being done about protecting wild habitats from humans?

Preserving these habitats benefits the animals and humans in local communities. Designating areas as protected can safeguard the lands and prevent further development.

There are small, easy things we can do to support these efforts. Making environmentally friendly choices to reduce pollution and waste is a great place to start, as is spreading the word to family, friends, and community members. Using our voices to vote for officials who prioritize the environment and the preservation of natural habitats is also important.

While many of the commenters on the video thought the presence of the horses in the OP's yard was lovely, others understood the negative implications.

"This was once their home," one pointed out.

Another simply said, "That's heartbreaking."

