Researchers stunned after cameras catch elusive species deep inside protected park: 'We know there have to be some more out there'

Ocelots are making a comeback in Texas thanks to a certain wildlife refuge, according to Chron.

At least 22 of the endangered cats are roaming the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge. Researchers verified the number via trail camera footage and by identifying unique spot patterns on their coats. This is a new record for a species that had been hunted to near-extirpation for its signature fur.

While ocelot populations in North America are tenuous, their range extends far into South America, including northern Argentina. This wide territory has earned it "least concern" status globally, despite challenges in the U.S.

North American ocelots join other wild cats in making recovery progress, including the Asiatic golden cat in India, the clouded leopard in Tibet, and the strawberry leopard in Tanzania.

Habitat conservation and legal protections remain the first line of defense in ensuring threatened species can continue to maintain delicate natural balances while also generating ecosystem services that benefit everybody.

Texas sees plenty of use of these checks and balances. Some conservation groups have taken legal action against Texas government bodies for their mountain lion management tactics. Others have gone after federal groups for protecting vital food sources for monarch butterflies migrating from Mexico.

There can be cooperation, though. A $5 million federal grant has been put towards protecting the Houston toad.

While this isn't the only sign of growing ocelot populations in Texas, trail cameras have also caught the animal in Arizona.

The trail camera is a key technology in spotting especially elusive wild animals. With high-tech monitoring equipment, researchers can keep tabs on population numbers and better inform advanced conservation measures.

Biologists tracking ocelot numbers in the Texas area were hopeful in supporting and identifying further population growth.

"For a lot of years, the numbers thrown about were 15 to 18, but usually 14 or 16, and like I said, in less than two years, we have identified at least 22 on camera," said Caesar Kleberg Wildlife Research Institute research associate Elizabeth Grunwald, per Valley Central. "We know there have to be some more out there."

