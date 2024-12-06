State hands out $5 million to bring back species unseen for 50 years: 'It's not just purely focusing on the species'

The Houston toad, an amphibian once abundant in its namesake city in Texas, is making a comeback.

Thanks to a $5 million grant from the Natural Resources Conservation Service in November, the Amphibian and Reptile Conservancy (ARC) is spearheading efforts to revive this endangered species, Houston Public Media reported.

The grant marks the first major step to restoring the Houston toad since it was last spotted in Houston in the 1970s. The toad was one of the first amphibians the U.S. government classified as an endangered species.

The grant supports the restoration of over 8,200 acres of Post Oak Savannah in east-central Texas, a critical habitat for the Houston toad. Habitat loss from urbanization and agricultural development has decimated the species, according to ARC.

Now, with help from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and private landowners, ARC aims to reverse this decline. Private landowners, including farmers and ranchers, who hold about 95% of Texas land, are key to the plan. They'll receive funding and expert guidance from conservationists to adopt sustainable land practices like prescribed burns, brush reduction, and eco-friendly grazing.

"It's not just purely focusing on the species, but we're focusing on the habitat and making sure it works for the private landowner and that [these] services benefit our human communities too," ARC executive director JJ Apodaca told Houston Public Media.

Beyond saving the toad, the restoration effort has broader environmental and community benefits. Healthy habitats reduce wildfire risks and improve rainwater retention, and these efforts will help to recharge the Carrizo-Wilcox Aquifer, a vital water source for 2.5 million locals. These changes also promote sustainable land management to support food production.

This project joins a growing list of successful conservation efforts worldwide. Recent wins include the comeback of yellow-legged frogs in the Sierra Nevada mountains, habitat revitalization projects for native amphibians in England, and endangered newt species in Scotland.

Conservation programs like this one represent a shift in focus from public to private lands, making restoration more inclusive and impactful. Paul Crump, a state herpetologist with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, noted in a release that similar initiatives received "lots of interest" from local landowners who see them as a "win-win" for both economic and environmental interests.

"This grant is an important leverage point," Apodaca said, expressing hope that the Houston toad could one day be removed from the Endangered Species List.

