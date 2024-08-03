Trail cameras capture one-of-a-kind footage of incredibly rare feline species: 'This is the first documented record'

Whatever the reason for this unique animal's existence, it's still a remarkable find.

Conservationists in Tanzania have been stunned by the sighting of a rare leopard at the Selous Game Reserve.

A study published in the Ecology and Evolution journal detailed how camera traps were able to snap pictures of a strawberry leopard, which is also known as a red, pink, or golden leopard.

It is believed a genetic mutation results in this leopard's spots coming out in a red or brown color rather than typical black markings. The report noted that "this is the first documented record" of a strawberry leopard on the African continent outside of South Africa.

The camera traps identified 373 unique individuals. The single female strawberry leopard among the group was pictured five times between August and November 2021.

"It is possible that this is not the first occurrence of a strawberry leopard in Nyerere-Selous, but that the mutation had simply not been detected until now due to a lack of surveillance," the study noted.

While researchers believe the leopard is a true strawberry variant, it was observed that the leopard's markings are not as light as other cases. Without genetic samples, it's difficult to know for sure. However, a similar strawberry leopard spotted in South Africa in 2020 also had darker brown spots.

Dispersal is a potential reason for the leopard's sighting in Tanzania, but the distance crossed between the two sites (around 1,250 miles) makes that unlikely. Another possible explanation is that the leopard may have picked up the genetic deficiency as a result of inbreeding, with the animals victims of trophy hunting. This could lead to a reduced population, meaning the leopards have fewer individuals to mate with.

Whatever the reason for this unique animal's existence, it's still a remarkable find, and it demonstrates the benefits of conservation efforts to document and protect these incredible creatures.

Conservation helps keep fragile ecosystems in balance in the face of challenges like poaching and a warming planet. While large-scale activities are impressive and admirable, you can also make positive changes at home to protect our animal friends.

For example, native plant gardens help to encourage the presence of pollinators, which are essential for the global food supply system. You can also install a bee hotel in your backyard to further help in these efforts.

