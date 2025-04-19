Nonprofit takes US government to court over disturbing wildlife management practices: 'It needs to stop'

The Center for Biological Diversity, an environmental nonprofit, filed a lawsuit in federal court against the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services for the rampant trapping and killing of mountain lions and other large carnivores in Texas.

What happened?

In a press release, the conservation group explained that the suit was filed in federal court in San Antonio to stop the unsustainable killing of mountain lions and to ask the court to reevaluate its wildlife program based on new science.

The center said the controversial methods used to kill wildlife, including snares, strangulation, cruel traps that keep animals stuck for days or weeks, and dangerous M-44 cyanide bombs, per Texas Standard — also endanger black bears, a threatened species in the state.

"Wildlife Services gambles with the lives of Texas' beloved black bears every time it sets out dangerous traps to target carnivores for the livestock industry, and it needs to stop," Tala DiBenedetto, a carnivore conservation staff attorney at the center, said in a statement.

"The agency needs to quit using outdated and faulty analyses to justify this slaughter, especially when the stakes are so high for mountain lions and black bears," DiBenedetto added.

While Texas banned canned hunting and imposed trapping restrictions on mountain lions in 2024, the conservation group said the state still "allows shooting and trapping of its mountain lion populations at any time without bag limits or reporting requirements."

Because of this, more big cats are killed in Texas than almost any other state, leading to declining populations of mountain lions. Those living in southern Texas are at "immediate risk of local extinctions," per Texas Standard.

Why is this important?

While mountain lion populations need to be managed to keep people and other wildlife safe, the center said the methods used must be updated to reflect the latest science. For example, M-44 cyanide bombs are especially harmful and have accidentally killed or injured endangered animals, family dogs, and even one child who was temporarily blinded by them, per the center.

Black bears are a threatened species in Texas. It's important to take steps to protect them, as they play a vital role in maintaining healthy ecosystems. They disperse seeds, control populations of herbivores and other prey species, and return nutrients to the soil, which promotes biodiversity. Mountain lions help the environment in similar ways, helping keep deer and elk populations under control.

The humane management of these animals safeguards other species and ensures humans aren't harmed by cyanide bombs or other unnecessary traps.

What's being done to help mountain lions?

The conservation group called for a "thorough assessment" of the risks black bears and mountain lions face because of the inhumane traps and excessive killing of keystone species.

"The government should focus on protecting sensitive populations who are facing other environmental threats like border wall construction, rather than sinking more taxpayer dollars into killing them," DiBenedetto said.

Conservation efforts have saved some animals, including golden lion tamarins and the Wilkins' bunting — a yellow finch — from the brink of extinction, proving that animal populations can bounce back when people strive to protect them.

If you'd like to help mountain lions and other threatened species thrive, consider donating to nonprofits and climate causes or volunteering with local wildlife groups.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.