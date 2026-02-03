States still dealing with 20-pound, orange-toothed invasive rodents: '[A] major concern ... because of the significant threat they pose'

They don't have checks and balances to keep them from causing harm.

More than a century ago, South American nutria were introduced in the United States for their valuable fur. But when people released them into the wild, problems erupted.

Today, a lack of wildlife management has led to nutria eating important crops and damaging wetlands, as the Wall Street Journal detailed.

What's happening?

The nutria is a large rodent weighing between 11 and 22 pounds when fully grown. These animals thrive in Gulf Coast states, but have been spotted in at least 20 states, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

The National Wildlife Research Center said nutria are a species of "major concern." Introduced rodent species are a specific project focus "because of the significant threat they pose." Nutria are among the worst of all these rodents for a few reasons.

Nutria can reproduce rapidly and consume large amounts of food. While many female nutria do not reach three years of age, those that do can produce around 200 offspring. That's concerning, especially since there may be few natural predators to limit their growth.

Why are nutria's presence important?

These overabundant animals don't have the checks and balances of their original ecosystems to keep them from causing harm.

Louisiana, in particular, faces a major nutria issue. The state is trying to remove 400,000 nutria annually to help save wetlands from being completely consumed by the voracious rodents.

Marshy areas may be at risk if nutria continue to proliferate. Wetland vegetation helps prevent flooding, and the increasing intensity of hurricanes could compound the problem if nutria disturb these natural barriers.

It's not just the wetlands at risk. In California, the rodents love eating almond trees, which has prompted complaints from farmers. Overall, nutria fit the mold as an invasive species that can overwhelm ecosystems by outcompeting local animals.

How are states trying to manage nutria now?

The state of Maryland led a two-decade effort to eliminate nutria that cost $30 million and captured nearly 14,000 of them. The effort included making a grid to methodically trap and clear areas of the rodent.

That success is an inspiration for other states. California is enacting similar efforts, and it's using dogs to help sniff out the rodents.

In Louisiana, there's a bounty of $6 for each nutria tail during the hunting season. The state has given out over $30 million in the 20-plus years of the program.

Another approach is eating nutria. That can be a tough sell, even though their flavor and meat is compared favorably to wild rabbit.

"Most people think, something with a rat tail I am not going to eat," said Rick Boatner of Oregon's Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Still, officials are urging chefs and eaters to get over that initial reaction.

