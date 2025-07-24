Woman shares unsettling video revealing dirty secret behind common everyday items: 'Trust me when I say they are not cute'

These microplastics aren't a byproduct of plastic waste — they're the raw material used to make plastic in the first place.

A recent TikTok is pulling back the curtain on one of the plastic industry's dirtiest little secrets — and it's not sitting well with viewers.

In the short clip, environmental advocate Hannah Tizedes (@hannahtizedes) shows a small pile of beige, lentil-sized pellets she found scattered along the shore.

These tiny beads, she explains, are called nurdles — and despite their cute name, they are a major pollution problem.

#Nurdles #PlasticPollution ♬ original sound - Headbangers Dan @hannahtizedes Nurdles (AKA plastic pellets) are small lentil-sized plastic beads, a common form of primary microplastic, and a ~major~ source of marine plastic pollution. 🔍 So even though nurdle is a cutie word that always reminds me of the word turtle.. trust me when I say they are NOT cute and they definitely don't belong in our waterways! 🌊🙅🏼‍♀️ If you're curious to learn more or want to help collect citizen science data that supports important legislation, join me for a Nurdle Hunt + Trash Cleanup with @The Cleanup Club this weekend! 🌎 #TheCleanupClub

"Nurdles (AKA plastic pellets) are small lentil-sized plastic beads, a common form of primary microplastic," she writes in the caption. "And a major source of marine plastic pollution."

These microplastics aren't a byproduct of plastic waste — they're the raw material used to make plastic in the first place. Billions of them are spilled or leaked into the environment during manufacturing and shipping. Once they enter rivers, lakes and oceans, they're nearly impossible to remove and are often mistaken for food by marine life.

In her video, Hannah urges viewers to take action: "So even though nurdle is a cutie word that always reminds me of the word turtle ... trust me when I say they are NOT cute and they definitely don't belong in our waterways!"

Microplastic pollution in the ocean is now found everywhere — from surface waters to deep-sea sediments — and it's impacting creatures across the food chain. Fish, seabirds, turtles and even whales have been found with microplastics in their stomachs.

These plastics don't just harm animals — they can also work their way into the food we eat and the water we drink. Scientists are still studying the long-term health impacts, but the early data is troubling.

Efforts like these complement broader initiatives like The Ocean Cleanup project and local microplastic bans that aim to stop pollution at the source.

The comments were quick to echo her frustration.

"I love hunting for nurdles! An ironically fun pastime," said one user in the comments section.

"Once you get going you can't stop lol!" the user responded.

With awareness growing and pressure mounting on regulators, these "not-so-cute" nurdles are finally getting the attention they deserve.

