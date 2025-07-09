Officials take key step in battle against invisible threat in drinking water: 'Protect both supply chain integrity and public health'

An announcement of updated British Standards Institution regulations regarding contamination in drinking water may be a vital aid in the U.K.'s fight against microplastics.

Already recognized by both Water Magazine and the Water Industry Journal, BS ISO 5667-27:2025, has quickly been acknowledged as an early step towards protecting not just water quality but human health and larger natural ecosystems. Such is the danger of microplastics.

Formally defined as measuring less than 5 millimeters, microplastics are invisible to the naked eye, which enables them to infiltrate everything from clothing to food to coral reefs. Scientists have declared them a "global emergency" because of their potential to negatively impact human health.

As for microplastics' potential impact on drinking water, these new BSI guidelines detail internationally approved steps to detect their presence. Such steps include scientific procedures such as grab sampling, cascade filtration, and net trawling, which all support consistent, high-quality environmental data.

Thanks to these recent developments, the British government and scientific community are kicking into high gear to support such a high-stakes endeavor.

A course through the Energy and Utility Skills Register on Products for Drinking Water has been re-launched, with plans for a specialized focus on hygiene and contamination control.

These guidelines also give water companies and environmental consultants distinct boundaries through which to operate without endangering their product or damaging British public health.

"By linking product compliance with emerging standards like BS ISO 5667-27, we're giving professionals the knowledge they need to protect both supply chain integrity and public health," said Catherine Storer, executive director at Essential Site Skills.

Eliminating microplastics from drinking water entirely is going to be a long process, but the more scientists learn about them and the quicker governments implement tactics to fight against their continued intrusion, the better off we will all be in the future.

