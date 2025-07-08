Researchers make concerning discovery embedded in tissue of staple fish — here's what you need to know

This isn't the first time researchers have raised red flags about this kind of issue.

A new study has made a concerning discovery in one of Bangladesh's favorite fish. Researchers found that hilsa — a staple in kitchens across the country — is contaminated with not only toxic heavy metals but also dangerous levels of plastic embedded in its muscle tissue, liver, and intestines.

What's happening?

As reported by The Daily Star, hilsa fish have been found to contain microplastics — tiny pieces of plastic smaller than 5 millimeters — along with cadmium, lead, mercury, and arsenic. These particles come from plastic bags, bottles, synthetic fabrics, and other items that wash into rivers and oceans.

Plastic production in Bangladesh increased by 169% between 2005 and 2014, which is significantly higher than the global average of 25%. Researchers estimated that the Ganges and its tributaries may be dumping up to 30 billion microplastic particles into the Bay of Bengal every day. Hilsa and other animals ingest these particles, which then enter the food chain and our bodies.

And it's not just hilsa. A 2022 study found that 17 fish species and three types of shellfish from another area were also contaminated. That means an adult eating just 300 grams of fish a week could end up ingesting over 74,000 microplastic particles a year.

Why are microplastics concerning?

This raises serious public health concerns for the millions of people who eat this fish every week. Microplastics have been linked to health problems such as inflammation, hormonal disruption, and potentially cancer. Contaminating such a common food source could harm the long-term well-being of the public.

Plus, many contaminated areas are also economically dependent on fishing. As fish become more polluted, communities may see their livelihoods affected, meaning more families could end up struggling financially. Microplastics also harm wildlife and disturb ecosystems, which has a ripple effect across the food chain.

What can we do about microplastics?

Even though Bangladesh has a ban on single-use plastics, it's not always enforced. Plastic bags are still used, and waste continues to end up in rivers from both industrial sources and households. There are calls for the Bangladesh government to strengthen enforcement, raise awareness about plastic pollution, and make affordable alternatives available to the public.

This isn't the first time researchers have raised red flags about toxic fish. Similar discoveries have been made in the U.S. and Europe, and efforts to curb plastic production are gaining steam around the world. But with plastic production still rising, experts agree that we need to act now before more of our food becomes contaminated.

Environmental groups also help with ocean cleanups to remove plastic waste before it breaks down. Everyday people can do their part by using less plastic — from ditching plastic bags and bottles to supporting refillable product systems.

