Resident infuriated after spotting 'nurdles' in river after recent storm: 'There were probably thousands'

Actions speak louder than words, and one environmentalist is putting the work in when it comes to plastic pollution in their area.

Trashfish, who goes by @trashfish_cle on his Reddit and Instagram accounts, re-shared some footage of his cleanup efforts from his IG to the r/DeTrashed subreddit.

The video showed his experience of collecting plastic with a fishing net.

"So many nurdles after a rain," he wrote in on-screen text. "I friggin hate nurdles…"

For some users, that begged the question of what exactly nurdles are. Trashfish was happy to inform the community.

"Nurdles are the raw plastic resin pellets that get pigmented or dyed a color then heated and molded into any plastic product," he revealed. "From a water bottle, to a kayak, or some super thin Saran wrap."

The interesting misconception users have is that nurdles are rare to see escaping into nature. Trashfish made it clear in this case that they aren't angrily calling them "ZERO USE PLASTICS" in his title.

While a user wondered if Trashfish lived by a plastic factory, he correctly pointed out that rain will take nurdles pretty much anywhere in the world. They're ubiquitous if you're looking out for them.

"I live on the coast and saw a bunch of them in multiple colors," a user backed him up. "There were probably thousands left on that beach."

Activists like Trashfish and The Ocean Cleanup are doing their best to clean up rivers and oceans, but the plastic pollution crisis and nurdles are formidable foes. Removing the plastic can help prevent wildlife from mistaking it for food and keep it from infiltrating our water and food sources down the line.

While our understanding of the health risks of microplastics is still developing, the early evidence points to very real dangers. Nurdles thus represent a critical environmental and public health challenge, and the dedication of individuals and groups to remove them is an essential part of preserving the planet and our health in the future.

The Reddit post sparked support from others for Trashfish's tireless work.

One wrote, "Going for the nurdles! This person rocks."

"I'm going to keep my eyes out for nurdles now," a newly-informed commenter wrote. "Thank you for being good to the planet."

