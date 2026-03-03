Study explores the impact of glaring red-flag material in the bodies of marine animals: 'It makes me want to cry'

A recent analysis of data from post-mortem exams of ocean animals explored a troubling — and preventable — cause of death: plastic ingestion.

What's happening?

The peer-reviewed study, led by Ocean Conservancy scientists, gathered previously collected data about more than 10,000 bodies from a variety of species, including sea turtles, manatees, dolphins, and whales. Many of the creatures ingested large amounts of plastic, contributing to or causing their demise, according to the research, which was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Plastic has been recorded in at least 1,300 marine species, including all major groups of seabirds, per the study. When plastic trash builds up internally, it can cause fatal blockages.

In the study, "35% of seabirds, 12% of marine mammals, and 47% of sea turtles ingested plastic, and 1.6%, 0.7%, and 4.4% died from plastic, respectively."

That's just a portion of the data that was analyzed.

"It makes me want to cry because our ocean life is important, really important and more important than a lot of people probably even know," Apollo Beach visitor Brittany Purcell told Fox 13 in Tampa Bay. The news outlet reported that 6,835 of the studied species (about 66%) can be found in Florida waters alone.

Why are the findings important?

Conservation International has reported that about 13.2 million tons of plastic are trashed in the ocean each year. At that pace, plastic will outweigh all ocean fish by 2050, according to the organization. Plastic garbage can take centuries to degrade, breaking down into harmful microplastics along the way.

The plastic pieces have worked their way into ocean ecosystems. The Guardian reported last year that microplastics were found in 99% of seafood samples from one study, essentially passing the materials onto humans. Medical experts are still examining the full health repercussions.

The OC research focused on larger plastic pieces such as bags, rubber debris, and fishing gear. Information was broken down by species, including the number of deaths attributed to plastic. Of the 4,950 manatees examined, 790 had plastic in their bellies, according to Fox 13's reporting. Thirty of the animals died from eating the trash.

Of the 1,205 turtles from species found in Florida, 57 died from eating plastic, according to the news outlet.

"The plastic types that posed the greatest risks were rubber for seabirds, soft plastics and fishing debris for marine mammals, and hard and soft plastics for sea turtles," the experts wrote in the findings.

What's being done to help?

The OC study is a warning beacon about ocean health.

Informed residents can advocate for policies that limit single-use plastic products, and the nonprofit said that reducing plastic use at its source is crucial to preventing future harm, according to Fox 13.

Supporting brands with plastic-free packaging is a good place to start.

Purcell is taking action by picking up garbage during her regular beach walks. Keep America Beautiful can help you find or organize a litter collection near you.

