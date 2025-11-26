Researchers sound alarm after making disturbing discovery at nearly all 'sanctuaries' surveyed in the nation: 'It is shocking'

They surveyed 195 protected sites and found that 168 of them were contaminated.

Plastic pellets known as nurdles are used to make all of our plastic products and are so small that thousands can fit in one handful.

Researchers have now found these plastic pellets inside places that are designated as sanctuaries for wildlife as around 53 billion of them get lost a year. In other words, pollution has been found in places that are supposed to be completely protected from it due to accidental spills. The findings show how widespread industrial plastic contamination has become.

What's happening?

Plastic nurdles were found in 84% of the UK's Sites of Special Scientific Interest due to spills in the supply chain, according to the Guardian. The environmental charity Fidra surveyed 195 protected sites and found that 168 of them were contaminated with the nurdles. Fidra also documented nurdles in six national parks, including the New Forest and South Downs.

"It is shocking to see nature reserve and protected areas around the UK impacted by plastic pellet pollution. These precious sanctuaries are being contaminated by preventable industrial pollution," said Megan Kirton, senior project officer at Fidra.

Why are nurdle spills a concern?

Nurdles are dangerous for wildlife, the planet, and humans. Animals mistake nurdles for food and ingest the toxic chemicals they contain, according to the Guardian. This furthers the issue of environmental damage from plastic pollution in general all around the planet.

For example, orcas in the UK were found with high levels of toxic chemicals in connection to plastic pollution and a beaked whale in the U.S. was killed by a Mylar balloon that got lodged in its stomach. These pellets also break down into microplastics that then move through our food chains and reach human diets which can cause long-term health issues like neurological issues.

What's being done about plastic pollution?

Fidra has asked for international regulations to reduce nurdle spills and improve transport safety, according to the Guardian reports. The group has also called on the International Maritime Organization to create mandatory safety controls.

If you're wondering how you can help, reducing new plastic waste can make a difference, including reusing containers and packaging to limit how much plastic is in circulation. Learning to spot misleading environmental claims and understanding recycling options can also help people better understand where plastic pollution comes from and how it spreads.

