Texas officials alarmed over rising increase in 'nurdles' dominating beaches: 'They're a real threat to human health'

Tiny plastic pellets called "nurdles" are polluting beaches across the U.S., potentially harming human health as they accumulate in food chains, per Stateline.

What's happening?

Nurdles, which typically measure less than five millimeters in diameter, serve as the basic building blocks for nearly all plastic-based products. Sadly, an estimated 445,970 metric tons of nurdles are entering the oceans annually.

Volunteers recently collected nearly 50,000 plastic pellets over 11 days at more than 200 sites across 14 countries, 29 U.S. states, and Washington, D.C. Texas coastal sites had the highest count with 23,115 nurdles, followed by California with over 4,000, Michigan with over 3,500, and South Carolina with over 3,000.

"They're everywhere," said Diane Wilson, executive director of San Antonio Bay Estuarine Waterkeeper, per Stateline. "They're a real threat to human health and the planet, and we're trying to protect the communities and the fishermen and the bays."

Meanwhile, in Oregon, nurdles washing ashore from the Pacific Ocean can be so numerous that "it looks like pellets have become part of the sand," said Celeste Meiffren-Swango, director of Environment Oregon, according to Stateline.

Why is nurdle pollution important?

Nurdles act like sponges for toxins as they move through food chains, posing health threats to wildlife and humans. Scientists estimate that adults ingest the equivalent of one credit card per week of microplastics — and studies in animal and human cells suggest connections to cancer, heart attacks, reproductive problems, and more.

Plastic pollution can also harm tourism and fishing industries. Texas alone relies on outdoor recreation, supporting nearly 300,000 jobs and $14 billion in salaries, per Stateline — $31 billion in total value.

These pellets can be incredibly difficult to clean once they're released into the environment. Their small size allows them to spread quickly through water systems, contaminating vast areas and requiring extensive efforts to collect even small quantities.

What's being done about nurdle pollution?

California enacted nurdle pollution controls back in 2007, while legislators in Illinois, New Jersey, and Virginia introduced bills in 2025 to address the issue, according to the article.

Texas lawmakers, meanwhile, have proposed legislation that would classify nurdles as non-hazardous industrial waste, triggering record-keeping improvements and containment requirements.

Organizations representing recreational fishermen and tourism groups sent a letter to Texas Governor Greg Abbott urging the adoption of new standards to prevent nurdle discharge into waterways, and Galveston's city council approved a resolution supporting stronger regulations.

You can do your part by choosing products with minimal plastic packaging and learning more about how to minimize your plastic use in everyday life.

