Researchers blame lobster industry after endangered whale washes up dead: 'A campaign of denial'

A young female North Atlantic right whale recently washed up dead on a Martha's Vineyard beach, and research scientists blame the Maine lobster industry.

What is happening?

Researchers had previously identified the young whale as being in serious trouble, but they were unable to reach it.

The whale was found entangled in a rope with purple markings, indicating that it had come from a Maine fishery, according to The Washington Post. The researchers said it had been entangled in the rope for much of its brief life, causing intense pain and exhaustion.

The Maine Lobstermen's Association (MLA) did not deny the researchers' findings but instead attempted to deflect with an official statement saying: "We know that entanglement in Maine gear is extremely rare. MLA remains committed to finding a solution to ensure a future for right whales and Maine's lobster fishery."

"For several decades now, the Maine lobster industry has been on a campaign of denial," Jane Davenport, a senior attorney for the advocacy group Defenders of Wildlife, told The Washington Post.

Why is this concerning?

While the death of any marine creature as a result of human negligence is concerning, North Atlantic right whales are extremely endangered, making this death especially tragic.

There are currently an estimated 356 North Atlantic right whales in the wild, with only about 70 reproductively active females, according to data from the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium, published in a New England Aquarium statement.

"Human activities are killing as many whales as are being born into the population, creating an untenable burden on the species," said Heather Pettis, a research scientist in the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life at the New England Aquarium and the executive administrator of the Consortium.



"It's tragic to lose any North Atlantic right whale," Pettis added. "But when we lose a female, we know that we're losing not just her but all of her future reproductive potential."

What is being done about it?

As the Associated Press detailed, environmental groups recently sued the federal government in an attempt to get the government to finalize a new speed limit for boats to protect whales.

However, the issue of the whales becoming entangled in ropes from Maine fisheries may be even more difficult to address, as Maine politicians recently passed a provision protecting the lobstermen from any new rope rules until 2029, per The Washington Post.

The lobstermen themselves have signaled that they are unwilling to revise their practices on their own recognizance. Until those rules change, it is a near-certainty that more of these critically endangered whales will become entangled.

