Officials optimistic after rare animal resurfaces on trail cameras: 'These elusive creatures were once common here'

Wildlife officials are calling it a comeback for a formerly common critter in Texas after it was spotted on camera for the first time in years.

The North American river otter was seen in San Antonio. The San Antonio River Authority shared the photos on Facebook.

Officials captured footage of the otter with trail cameras. "These elusive creatures were once common here but disappeared due to habitat loss and trapping," the San Antonio River Authority said in its Facebook post.

According to the National Wildlife Federation, habitat loss is a primary threat to wildlife survival. Human activities like agriculture and commercial development can affect an ecosystem and its ability to provide necessities for plants and animals.

One study found that animal species may lose up to 23% of their natural habitat ranges by 2100 because of the warming planet and global food demand. Per the NWF, the increasing temperatures have affected food supply for animals that migrate. Warmer water temperatures will also cause certain fish species to decline in population.

Invasive species are another leading threat to wildlife. Unfortunately, they are usually spread through human activities. Homeowners can help protect biodiversity by rewilding their yards with native plants. Native species are better for pollinators and help owners save money on water and fertilizers.

Trail cameras can be helpful tools to keep track of endangered animal populations. For example, an endangered marbled cat was captured on camera in Southeast Asia for the first time in years. Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom, a rare hazel dormouse was spotted thanks to the technology.

As for the otter sighting in Texas, some Facebook users shared their own sightings of the otter. Others were just happy to hear the news. "Outstanding," one commenter said. "Now we must educate the public so they are not mistaken for nutria and shot."

Officials said the "sighting is proof that efforts to protect and restore our waterways are having tangible impacts."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.