Farmer faces massive fine over illegal actions during drought: 'Clearly failed in fulfilling his responsibilities'

In a surprising court decision, a Norfolk farmer will pay thousands in fines for taking triple his permitted water amount during the historic 2022 drought, reported FarmingUK.

Brian Rutterford, 77, of Lakenheath, used far more water than his license allowed over four years, pulling from a small channel beside his Hockwold-cum-Wilton farm. His actions strained local water supplies when the community needed them most.

The Environment Agency brought the case against Rutterford, who held separate summer and winter permits. He failed to track his usage or maintain the required meters. His defense — that he needed extra water for a leaking lake threatening his fish — didn't sway the court, which noted that his pattern of excess use stretched across multiple years.

The £4,300 penalty includes £2,000 for water violations, £100 for breaching a suspended sentence from a previous environmental offense, £2,000 in prosecution costs, and a £200 victim fee. The magistrate called his behavior "chaotic" and "incompetent."

This case sends a clear message about protecting shared water resources, particularly as droughts become more common due to the increasing temperature of the planet. When one person takes more than their share, entire communities suffer. Simple actions such as following permit limits and tracking water use help keep supplies stable for everyone.

"Abstraction licenses are issued to ensure that there is enough water for everyone and that there is no harm to the environment," said Michelle Herron of the Environment Agency, per FarmingUK. "Water abstractors have a responsibility to conserve supplies, especially during droughts. Rutterford clearly failed in fulfilling his responsibilities, so it is right that he pleaded guilty and be fined by the court."

The conviction reinforces the need to protect our water supplies through proper management and oversight. Strong regulations and enforcement help safeguard this precious resource for everyone.

