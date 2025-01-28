Homeowner shares easy hack to save money on water: 'That's a great idea'

A TikTok hack is getting attention for helping people save water, money, and plants.

ZeroWasteStore (@zerowastestore) shared a video showing viewers how to collect leftover water in a bucket or pitcher and use it to water plants instead of pouring it down the drain.

This simple change could help you reduce your water bill while giving your plants some extra care. It's an easy way to repurpose something most of us don't think twice about wasting.

The scoop

The trick is simple and practical: Keep a bucket or pitcher handy to collect leftover water from bedside glasses or cooked pasta (just avoid salted water). Once collected, this water can go straight to your houseplants or garden.

In the video, the creator says, "Every house should have a leftover water bucket for your pasta water and your random bedside cups of water to water the plants with."

This hack doesn't require much effort — just a container you can leave in your kitchen or another convenient spot. By being mindful of how you handle water you'd normally waste, you can turn what you typically discard into a resource for your home.

How it's working

The most obvious perk is saving money. While it might not seem like much at first, the water you save adds up over time, especially in areas where water costs are high or drought conditions are common. Plus, your plants get an extra boost of care without using additional resources.

On a larger scale, this small habit can contribute to a cooler, cleaner future by reducing water waste. According to experts, conserving water at home is a critical step toward reducing pollution tied to water treatment and distribution. Simple changes such as this — along with using energy-efficient appliances or weatherizing your home — can meaningfully reduce your environmental footprint.

What people are saying

One TikTok user said: "Mine goes in the dog water but that's a great idea too. love it"

Another wrote, "Just don't salt your pasta water!"

Other commenters offered additional tips, such as using rice-rinsing water or freezing leftover pasta water into ice cubes for sauces.

Not all feedback was positive, though. Some users raised concerns about bacteria in water left out overnight, while others debated whether recycled water should be used.

By rethinking how we use water, we can cut waste, save money, and take a step toward a more sustainable lifestyle. Pairing habits such as these with home improvements that reduce energy and water use can help households lower costs while making meaningful contributions to a healthier planet.

