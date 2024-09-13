Sustainable living expert shares simple hack for reducing water waste when watering your plants: 'That's brilliant'

It's a common misconception that adopting eco-friendly habits is time-consuming and burdensome. However, many simple hacks that help the planet can also save you time with daily chores.

One example comes from a TikTok hack demonstrating how to repurpose leftover water for your houseplants.

The scoop

In a viral video, Alyssa Barber (@newlifestyleabb) explained how she gathers miscellaneous cups with stale water around her home. She walked the leftover water over to a mason jar and dumped it in.

Alyssa puts this old water to good use to hydrate her plants instead of dumping it down the drain.

She said, "Then I never have to walk myself over to the sink, and that's it; my plants are still alive."

"Fun fact: finding easy ways to conserve water is my favorite lazy hack," Alyssa wrote in the video's caption.

How it's working

Alyssa's hack is an excellent example of how to change your mindset about daily household tasks to reduce waste and conserve water.

Many gardeners and plant lovers waste substantial amounts of water due to improper watering techniques and overwatering. Making use of water that you would otherwise just toss in the sink is a great start to controlling your water usage for plants.

To take this hack one step further, you can add leftover water to a DIY drip irrigation system constructed with recycled materials or use the water to target potted plants' roots from the bottom rather than just the topsoil.

Another idea is to capture rainwater to reuse the water nature provides while helping you reduce the cost of your water bill.

What people are saying

The original poster jokes that this hack is at the intersection of eco-friendly and lazy, but if this kind of "laziness" saves you time and resources, why not give yourself a break?

"Omg, that's brilliant," one TikToker user wrote in the comment section.

A TikToker commented, "Work smart, not hard."

"I literally just started doing this last week, for the same reasons," wrote another TikToker.

"This is actually a great idea!" offered another TikToker. "Plants will like that water a lot better than fresh tap water. Most of the chemicals evaporate out of the water."

