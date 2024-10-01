Man charged with arson after allegedly starting disastrous wildfire — destroying dozens of homes and thousands of acres of land

"[He] pretended to be a firefighter and a police officer and drove cars outfitted to look like law enforcement vehicles."

A Colorado man charged with arson after allegedly starting a wildfire in the state appeared in court for the first time Tuesday.

Jason Hobby, 49, of Loveland, was charged with first-degree arson and impersonation of a police officer, CBS News reported. A disposition hearing in Larimer County Court is set for Nov. 12.

One of three fires that ignited in the last days of July, the Alexander Mountain Fire caused $30 million in damages, destroying 29 homes and 21 structures. It started in a fire pit near where Hobby lived and worked on a ranch, according to Colorado Public Radio, and then burned 9,668 acres, or 15.1 square miles, over 20 days.

Authorities allege that Hobby represented himself as a wildland firefighter before and during the fire, accessing the scene in part by using a vehicle with Twin Buttes Fire Protection markings, CPR reported. Hobby owned a business by that name in Wyoming, where he is being investigated for starting other fires.

"Hobby pretended to be a firefighter and a police officer and drove cars outfitted to look like law enforcement vehicles," CBS stated. "He allegedly used them to conduct phony traffic stops in which he falsely accused people of trespassing and holding some at gunpoint."

The Alexander Mountain Fire as well as the Quarry and Stone Canyon fires were all thought to be caused by humans. This shows the importance of practicing fire safety, especially with campfires, fireworks, and other activities that can spark blazes.

Wildfire protection and mitigation, via creating defensible space, is also vital. This can save homes that otherwise would've been destroyed — even in the worst wildfires.

The 5 feet around buildings is the most dangerous, though most vegetation should be cleared from within 30 feet of structures, according to the Colorado State Forest Service.

With wildfire risk rising in Colorado and around the globe because of human-driven climate changes, including the rising global temperature, the governor asked residents to do their part.

"We absolutely have sufficient manpower," Jared Polis told CBS on Aug. 1, when crews were working to contain all three fires. "I think what we're concerned about is sustaining this for several weeks. And then we're concerned about — we know we're dry and hot — what if there's three more like these three?"

