Disturbing scene unfolds at government agency that provides public with life-saving services: 'Hostile corporate takeover'

Elon Musk's new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) may have set its sights on stripping down the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration despite strong objections from scientists.

What's happening?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is home to the National Weather Service (NWS). The NWS' mission statement is to "provide weather, water and climate data, forecasts, warnings, and impact-based decision support services for the protection of life and property and enhancement of the national economy." This mission is a common thread running through all the components of NOAA, including the National Centers for Environmental Information, the National Hurricane Center, and the Storm Prediction Center.

According to NOAA, the three tenets of their mission are "to understand and predict changes in climate, weather, the ocean and coasts, to share that knowledge and information with others," and "to conserve and manage coastal and marine ecosystems and resources."

Access to vital weather and climate information could now be at risk. Several sources have informed The Verge that DOGE has already visited NOAA's headquarters. Scientists fear this is the beginning of DOGE's attempt to follow through with plans laid out by Project 2025, a controversial conservative movement that wants to see NOAA stripped down and dismantled.

"It seems like a hostile corporate takeover of a government agency that provides a suite of services to the public to protect lives and to protect property," said Juan Declet-Barreto, senior social scientist for climate vulnerability at the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS), per The Verge.

"How will they know if they need to evacuate and when? Or how hot it's going to get during a heat wave and when? That is all public information paid by your tax dollars, and that information protects people and saves lives. Project 2025 wants to put that behind a paywall," Declet-Barreto continued.

Why is stripping down or dismantling NOAA important?

"In recent weeks the new administration has been rolling out executive orders that directly impact the public sector component of the weather and climate enterprise and are already reaching into the other sectors," read a statement by the American Meteorological Society (AMS) that was recently sent to its members. "The depth of these changes is unclear, but it seems apparent that the weather and climate enterprise we know today will not be the same tomorrow."

The National Weather Service says it provides each U.S. citizen with basic weather and climate information and life-saving watches and warnings for around $3 a day, or roughly the cost of a cup of coffee.

The proposed changes from the current administration come at a time when many scientists believe we are in the middle of a climate crisis. Last year was the hottest on record for both the United States and the entire planet. The 10 hottest years globally since 1850 have all happened in the past decade. The two hottest days on record occurred last summer.

What's being done about the threats to NOAA?

Scientists with the UCS and AMS have been outspoken about their concerns. We can all use our voices to fight for NOAA and our planet's future. Supporting politicians who are pro-climate, exploring and learning about critical climate issues, and sharing that information with family and friends will help the cause.

