No Mow May surges across UK as untouched lawns burst with bees and wildflowers

Beyond the environmental benefits, homeowners can continue to reap the benefits of less yard maintenance and lower water bills.

No Mow May is once again taking over springtime conversations, as residents share what happens when lawns and roadside strips of grass are left to grow.

The results include more wildflowers, more bees, and a lot more life.

Launched by Plantlife in 2019, the annual campaign encourages people to stop mowing during May so wildflowers can bloom and pollinators have a chance to feed. In the years since, it has become a familiar trend in the United Kingdom, with supporters posting photos of buzzing gardens. However, critics argue that longer grass looks messy.

As The Guardian reported, a Liverpool resident shared that when Liverpool City Council adopted a reduced-mowing approach, cinnabar moth caterpillars began gathering on common ragwort in a roadside strip of grass near their home.

But just before the end of May, the area was cut, wiping out the plants and the caterpillars' food source — a decision that reportedly left them "desolate."

This year, though, the same strip of grass offered a reason for optimism. After a mow in mid-April, the resident returned in May and counted 21 species beginning to recover, among them dandelions, daisies, and plants such as white clover, bird's foot trefoil, yarrow, chickweed, shepherd's purse, and spear thistle.

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They also spotted 18 starlings swooping down to probe the turf for insects, taking advantage of what the writer described as an "insect smorgasbord."

That kind of sudden burst of life is exactly why No Mow May continues to gain momentum. According to Plantlife and figures cited by The Guardian, nearly all of the U.K.'s flower-rich meadows have disappeared since the 1930s, and more than two in five insect species are considered at risk of extinction. Letting grass grow for even a few weeks can give pollinators access to nectar, support caterpillars and birds, and help build healthier soil ecosystems.

Moreover, the writer argued for the No Mow May momentum to continue onward, alluding to Plantlife's continued movement, Let it Bloom June.

Beyond the environmental benefits, homeowners can continue to reap the benefits of less yard maintenance, lower water bills from reduce irrigation, and a beautiful, flowering green space.

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