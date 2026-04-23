5 lawn transformations that prove less mowing can mean more beauty

One Texas homeowner was shocked at what became of their seven-acre lot after they decided to just not do anything at all for a year.

Many people spend countless hours and dollars trying to keep their yards pristine.

And then, there are those who took the exact opposite approach to their yards — often with spectacular results. These success stories show how natural lawns can add plenty of beauty to your yard, in addition to reducing water usage and helping out local wildlife.

1. Letting nature take the lead

Photo Credit: Reddit



One homeowner bought a 48-acre property that, according to them, had been completely mowed at the time of purchase. But rather than follow in their predecessor's footsteps and spend a substantial amount of time mowing, they decided to let it grow.

A year later, they felt "blessed" to be surrounded by a bounty of colorful flowers and other plants that attracted pollinators of all kinds, including more monarch butterflies than they'd ever seen.



Read more →

2. A surprising way to stay cool

Photo Credit: iStock



The side-by-side pictures featured in this success story offer a different kind of visual inspiration for passing on the lawnmowing this summer.

This homeowner used an infrared thermometer to measure the difference in temperature between mowed and unmowed parts of their yard. The unmowed area — when converted from Celsius to Fahrenheit — was nearly 16 degrees cooler.

This is because the leaves of plants not only absorb heat, but they also help to cool the air by releasing water vapor.



Read more →

3. Welcoming unexpected guests

Photo Credit: iStock



This first-time homeowner decided to do No Mow May, and after their experience, they may never mow again. No Mow May is meant to provide early-season food for pollinators, with a positive impact that lasts all summer. But this unmowed lawn invited more than just pollinators.

The homeowner found two fawns curled up in their long grass, where a mama deer had seemingly hidden them while she went in search of food. This adorable image could inspire No Mow May to spread like prairie grass.



Read more →

4. A haven for birds

Photo Credit: iStock



This homeowner found a simple way to make their neighbor jealous: Stop mowing and let nature do its thing. Rewilded lawns will attract a lot of wildlife, and in this case, apparently nearly all of it.

"My neighbor wonders where all the birds are," the homeowner posted on Reddit. "They're in my unmowed yard feasting on seeds."

With the mower in hibernation, a lot of evening primrose flowers grew, offering a meal of seeds or even caterpillars for the birds.



Read more →

5. No effort necessary

Photo Credit: Reddit



This homeowner in North Texas was shocked at what became of their seven-acre lot after they decided to just not do anything at all for a year. Their yard is now covered in a colorful array of wildflowers with large swaths of Queen Anne's lace and red firewheel.

The homeowner said they now enjoy the scents of the flowers and the feeling of walking through the yard at sunset. The wild yard even provides entertainment for their dogs, who like hunting dragonflies.



Read more →

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.