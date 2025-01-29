Expert gardener reveals why you should let one common weed grow in your garden: 'Leave some in the ground'

Think twice before "weeding" the bright yellow dandelions that pop up in your yard. Organic gardening account Nettles and Petals (@nettlesandpetals) shares key insights on dandelions and how you can incorporate them into a healthy diet.

The scoop

Though dandelions get a bad rap, they're actually a great plant for your health and the environment.

#dandelions #homeremedies #flowers #herbalism ♬ original sound - Nettles and Petals @nettlesandpetals Harvest Dandelion Roots in Winter! 🌼❄️ Dandelion is likely one of the most undervalued flowering plants and they pop up everywhere and take no effort to grow, so here's why I let them grow in my vegetable garden…😊🌱 All parts of the plant are edible, I mainly eat the leaves as a nutrient packed leafy green, use the flowers to make syrup, and dry the roots to make a tea or decaf coffee alternatives. ☕️ And they have been traditionally used to support immunity and detoxify the body as they are rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. 🌱🌼 But while the young greens and flowers are best harvested in spring, the roots are best harvested in late autumn or early winter, after the first frost when they are slightly sweeter and have a higher concentration of the prebiotic carbohydrate inulin, a type of soluble fibre that supports the growth and maintenance of healthy gut bacteria. 🌱❄️ They are also easier to pull up and less prone to breaking at this point in the year too. 👍🏻🌱 Once harvested I just dry and then store mine to make tea, or the fresh root can be used just like a root vegetable, so forget the parsnips on your Christmas dinner and pull up some dandelions instead! 🎄🌼 Just remember to leave some in the ground as they are an important early food source for pollinators . 🌼🐝 If not digging them up from your own garden, please remember to forage for them consciously, only take small amounts and leave plenty behind to preserve the habitat. And unfortunately here in the UK we cannot uproot a plant without the permission of the landowner. So just offer to do some free 'weeding' for someone who still treats them as a weed and I'm sure you'll get permission 🌱😂 So have you tried dandelion tea or coffee yet? #foraging

All parts of the dandelion — from the root to the flower — are edible, Nettles and Petals explains. While the leaves are nutrient-rich and make for a great salad base, the root and flower can be dried to make teas and a decaf alternative to coffee.

The best part? Dandelions require no effort on your part to grow. Simply let them work their magic, and you'll have the ingredients for brewing your own healthy teas and making your own root veggies.

To harvest the roots, Nettles and Petals advises gardeners to wait until late autumn or early winter. After the first frost, the roots are at their sweetest and have a higher concentration of the prebiotic carbohydrate inulin.

When harvesting the leaves and flowers, wait until spring when they bloom.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"Just remember to leave some in the ground as they are an important early food source for pollinators," says Nettles and Petals.

How it's working

Nettles and Petals is teaching Internet users resourceful gardening tips that require minimal effort but reap big health benefits. Instead of weeding your dandelions, take advantage of the free nutrients they offer and add them to your diet.

By gardening on a consistent basis, you'll also improve your physical and mental health. Studies show that individuals who garden are more physically active and report higher levels of well-being.

Not to mention, you'll also save money on groceries when you start growing your own produce. Growing your own food not only ensures your fruits and vegetables are organic but also helps reduce the demand for mass-produced, globally shipped food.

What people are saying

Internet users were excited to learn about the different benefits of growing dandelions.

"What great tips!" wrote one user.

"Thank you," commented another TikToker.

"Love this," responded one user. "If anyone sees me digging the ground, just ignore me."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



