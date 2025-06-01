Wildlife experts announce bold plan to bring back species lost for 3,000 years: 'I'd like to see them sooner rather than later'

"It may take time for the public to get used to the idea."

Efforts to bring elk back to the United Kingdom are advancing. The Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire wildlife trusts secured £15,000 ($20,190) in funding from Rewilding Britain to begin feasibility studies, the BBC reported.

Their goal? Reintroduce elk to the East Midlands, where they once roamed freely before hunters drove them to extinction about 3,000 years ago.

Elk are impressive not only because of their features and size. They're also effective landscapers of nature. These massive creatures help shape entire ecosystems.

They clear out dense vegetation as they graze. When elk wander through wetlands and grasslands, they act like a groundskeeping crew that controls overgrowth and creates clearer pathways for smaller animals.

NWT's Janice Bradley noted that elk may have roamed through the Trent wetlands, making them native to the woods and the local landscape. Experts hope to bring them back to these grasslands to fulfill their role in improving habitats for other animals.

She also said that while it may take time for the public to get used to the idea of elk returning to the area, they encourage people to engage and get excited. "But I'd like to see them sooner rather than later," she shared, per BBC.

The initiative to reintroduce rare species and extinct wildlife isn't new. U.K. conservationists have already seen some success with rewilding projects.

In Wales, marsh fritillary butterflies have made a comeback. Meanwhile, efforts by rewilding groups helped water voles thrive in the Welsh uplands after decades of absence.

Bringing beavers back to the U.K. wetlands has also shown great results. In Dorset, reintroduced wild beavers created new habitats for other animals and helped reduce floods. The same positive changes occurred in Hampshire.

Reintroducing elk to the U.K. is a bold move. However, if it works, it will add balance to the environment, benefiting plants, animals, and nearby communities.

A healthy ecosystem means cleaner air and water, as well as a stronger connection to nature. Support biodiversity by planting native species at home to rewild your yard.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.