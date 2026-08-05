Hours-old moose twins wobble to their feet, then snuggle as their mother stands guard

"Watching them challenge themselves just to stand up is inspiring."

Viewers are getting a look at a difficult first task for two newborn moose twins.

A striking video shared by Rick and Libby Libbey of the MooseMan Nature Photos account (@MooseManNaturePhotos) shows the calves wobbling through repeated attempts to rise, their long legs giving way beneath them before they pause together for a short snuggle as their mother stays nearby.

What happened?

The wildlife photographers recorded the twin calves in the wild just hours after they were born, documenting their earliest efforts to get upright.

"These tiny babies are only hours old," the Libbeys wrote in the caption. "Watching them challenge themselves just to stand up is inspiring."

Again and again, the video shows them managing to lift themselves partway up, then collapsing back down as their legs give out. The caption also pointed viewers to the 2:40 mark, where "the two babies snuggle as Mom watches."

Commenters were loving this snapshot of moose development.

"Absolutely precious and so wobbly legged," one wrote.

"What a fantastic video of Mama Moose and her two new babies," another added. "It doesn't get any more precious than this."

Why does it matter?

The footage shows how demanding survival can be from the very first hours of life. These calves are not simply resting or exploring. Rather, they are working to do something essential, and they are doing it almost immediately after birth.

The mother's presence tells part of the story, too.

One commenter noted: "Poor mom is already on duty protecting her little ones. So peaceful… but mom is clear[ly] scoping out the area."

Even in an otherwise calm scene, there is a clear sense of alertness and responsibility. When animals are navigating such delicate moments, keeping a safe distance is one of the simplest ways humans can avoid adding stress.

The Libbeys emphasize that key principle in their videos, as they preach respecting nature and pride themselves on not inserting themselves into the action.

What can I do?

People do not need to get close to wildlife to feel connected to it. Videos like this let viewers witness intimate animal behavior while the animals remain in their own space.

The Libbeys have been doggedly capturing the latest season's round of moose calves. They said it was their seventh video showing baby moose, and they had located around 10 matriarchs with calves. They added that the videos are from June, and now the baby moose are much bigger.

The best approach is usually the least intrusive one. Stay back, stay quiet, and never come between a mother and her young. In areas where moose are common, watching from afar helps protect both people and animals.

"Experiencing Nature is humbling to us, and we cherish each day in the woods and each mile we hike," the Libbeys wrote in their caption.

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