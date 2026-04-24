Shocking video shows moose charge at tourist who got dangerously close

A tense wildlife encounter caught on camera shocked viewers, as a tourist got far too close to a moose — and nearly paid the price.

The video, shared on Instagram by 61singlecabvw (@61singlecabvw) and reposted by the Tourons of National Parks page (@touronsofnationalparks), shows a woman standing within striking distance of the massive animal before it suddenly charges toward her.

"Taken in Grand Lake up near the entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park," the caption states. "I tried to screen record the Live Photo playing, so it's a little choppy looking but still pretty wild."

In the clip, the moose turns away from a juvenile moose standing nearby. It quickly charges toward the woman, lifting a hoof and narrowly missing her as she scurries away.

The clip stunned viewers, with many pointing out how dangerous moose encounters can be. One commenter warned that the animals are far more powerful — and unpredictable — than many tourists realize. "One flick of her cloven hoof and she'd have shattered bones," they wrote.

While moose may appear calm and even friendly, wildlife experts and park rangers have warned again and again that they are among the most dangerous animals in North America. Adult moose can easily weigh over 1,000 pounds and will charge if they feel threatened or cornered.

Unfortunately, too many tourists ignore warnings or fail to read posted signs, leading to dangerous close encounters — from those who have approached moose while grazing to folks who got close to a bull moose just for a photo op.

Situations such as these don't just endanger people. When animals injure humans — whether they were provoked or not — they may face serious consequences. In some cases, authorities euthanize animals involved in attacks to prevent further danger to people.

That reality is one reason park officials stress to keep safe distances from wildlife. In U.S. national parks, visitors are required to stay at least 25 yards from moose and even farther from predators such as bears.

The video struck a nerve with users, many of whom expressed frustration at the behavior captured in the clip. "Why would ANYONE get close to ANY animal with young??" one commenter asked.

Another said, "A moose can easily kill you!" And a third added, "Leave the animals alone."

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