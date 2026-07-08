Just days old, Alaska moose calves stay close to mom and can gain 3 pounds a day

Because Alaska's warm season is limited, animals born there have only a short time to build size and strength.

A video from an Alaskan-based wildlife photographer captured two baby moose as they stayed close to each other just days after entering the world.

What happened?

Nick (@nick_in_alaska) shared a video on Instagram featuring the calves just a few days after they were born.

"Just a couple days into the world and already learning everything they'll need to survive. These two moose calves stayed close, exploring together without wandering far from mom," the caption explained.

The creator added that during the first few weeks of life, moose calves can gain several pounds a day from their mother's milk, helping them grow big enough to survive Alaska's long winters.

Why does it matter?

Because Alaska's warm season is limited, animals born there have only a short time to build size and strength before harsh conditions set in again.

Remaining near their mother and each other gives the calves protection and nourishment as they adjust to their surroundings.

At that stage, newborn animals depend on food, safety, and constant awareness in a place where conditions can become unforgiving very quickly.

If you ever encounter young animals in the wild, it's good practice to keep your distance.

Mothers with calves need space, and getting too close can create unnecessary stress or even danger for both the animals and people.

Using binoculars, a zoom lens, or simply watching quietly from afar can make the experience safe for you and wildlife. This is especially true around large animals such as moose.

In the comments, people were in awe of the young creatures.

"Oh my goodness," one user wrote.

"Two little cuties. Staying close together. Delightful," another said.

"They are lovely," someone else added. "A wonderful video."

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