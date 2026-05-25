New Mexico declares statewide drought as wildfire count doubles and fire danger surges

For everyday residents, the risks are immediate.

New Mexico is heading into summer under a statewide drought declaration as wildfire danger intensifies and water supplies shrink.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the declaration on May 20, pointing to a fast-moving combination of dry conditions, heat, and heightened fire risk across the state.

What's happening?

The governor's declaration follows a harsh start to 2026. According to a news release from the governor's office, 366 wildfires had burned in New Mexico before May 1, about twice the count from the same period in 2025.

Gov. Lujan Grisham also said drought conditions have contributed to below-average river flows throughout New Mexico, KVIA reported. At the same time, historically low snowpack and record-high spring temperatures have left the landscape even more vulnerable as the state transitions into summer.

In response, Gov. Lujan Grisham signed an executive order asking counties, municipalities, and local governments to prohibit fireworks and carry out water-saving measures.

According to KVIA, she also directed the New Mexico Drought Task Force to help ensure the public gets information on preparing for drought conditions. The order calls for a statewide drought information website that will be updated with resources and status updates.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Why does it matter?

Drought and wildfire risk can quickly become public safety crises, especially when heat, dry vegetation, and limited water supplies converge over a large area.

Worsening extreme weather disasters endanger lives and livelihoods by increasing the odds of fast-spreading fires, dense smoke, and water shortages. Those impacts can harm public health and weaken economic stability as families face evacuation costs and local governments spend more on emergency response and recovery.

For everyday residents, the risks are immediate. Dry conditions can raise fire danger around homes and neighborhoods, while lower river flows can strain water systems that households, farms, and businesses rely on.

Smoke from wildfires can also make it harder for children, older adults, and people with asthma or other respiratory issues to stay healthy outdoors.

What's being done?

The state's first line of defense is prevention. By urging local governments to ban fireworks, officials are trying to reduce avoidable ignition sources during one of the most dangerous times of the year.

The order also pushes communities to enforce water conservation efforts, which could help protect supplies as river flows remain below average. Meanwhile, the New Mexico Drought Task Force has been directed to ensure residents receive timely, practical information about how to prepare for dry conditions and elevated fire danger.

That public outreach could prove especially important if conditions worsen in the coming weeks. The planned drought website is meant to serve as a central source for updates, preparedness resources, and changing statewide conditions.

Residents are advised to follow local fire restrictions, avoid fireworks in dry areas, cut unnecessary water use, and stay alert for official updates before holiday travel or outdoor plans.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.