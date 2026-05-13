Forecasters warn up to 8 million acres could burn in 2026 as drought grips most of the US

If you live in a fire-prone area, the most practical step is to prepare before conditions worsen.

Forecasters are warning that the 2026 wildfire season could scorch up to 8 million acres across the United States, and even if you're far from any visible flames, you may still feel the effects as smoke spreads across the country and air quality worsens.

AccuWeather predicted that between 65,000 and 80,000 wildfires are expected in the U.S. this year, with a low estimate of 5.5 million acres burned. That would put 2026 above the 5.1 million acres burned in 2025 and close to the historical average of about 7 million acres.

The biggest summer threat is expected across the western U.S. Forecasters have said drought, above-average temperatures, and below-average snowpack will raise the risk as summer progresses.

California is expected to see worsening fire danger through the season, particularly in interior and lower-elevation areas where grasses dry out quickly. Record-breaking heat in spring has melted what little snowpack there was from winter. The risk could expand later in the summer and peak in the fall, when wind events become more common.

Meanwhile, the Plains may still see dangerous fire weather, especially in western parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and eastern Colorado. The Midwest, Northeast, and much of the East are expected to stay quieter overall, though some areas along and west of the Blue Ridge could still face short periods of elevated risk.

Worsening extreme weather disasters, such as wildfires, endanger lives and livelihoods in more direct ways. Smoke can travel hundreds or even thousands of miles, reducing air quality far from the fire zone and affecting public health, especially for children, older adults, and people with asthma or other respiratory conditions.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get cost-effective air conditioning in less than an hour without expensive electrical work The Merino Mono is a heating and cooling system designed for the rooms traditional HVAC can't reach. The streamlined design eliminates clunky outdoor units, installs in under an hour, and plugs into a standard 120V outlet — no expensive electrical upgrades required. And while a traditional “mini-split” system can get pricey fast, the Merino Mono comes with a flat-rate price — with hardware and professional installation included. Get Started

If you live in a fire-prone area, the most practical step is to prepare before conditions worsen. Keep an eye on local fire weather alerts, drought updates, and evacuation information as summer and fall approach.

It's also smart to reduce fire fuel near your home by clearing dead grasses and other dry vegetation where possible, especially in places expected to see risk build over the season. Having masks, air purifiers, and a plan for smoky days can also help protect your household when air quality drops.

For people outside the highest-risk regions, smoke may still be the biggest concern. Checking air quality forecasts before exercising outdoors or making travel plans can make a difference during active fire periods.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.