State officials face backlash after reinstating black bear hunting season: 'Hunts are not necessary'

New Jerseyans were not pleased when black bear hunting season opened in October and December.

What's happening?

The annual proceeding allows the killing of up to 11,000 bears, but conservationists say proponents' claims that they're protecting human life are disingenuous, ABC News reported in October.

"Bear hunts are not necessary to reduce the number of bear-human interactions," former state Sen. Ray Lesniak said in a public meeting in 2022, regarding the initial reinstatement of the annual hunt after a multiyear ban.

There are restrictions. Hunters can only kill one bear, they cannot hunt an adult bear in the presence of cubs or near bait, and a targeted bear must be at least 75 pounds.

Why is this important?

The number of black bears in New Jersey has increased since the 1980s, ABC News reported, and populations increased significantly between 2019 and 2020, according to the news outlet, based on New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection data.

But Gov. Phil Murphy campaigned on banning bear hunts, which were not allowed in his first four years in office. The hunt in 2024 marked the third straight year of the sanctioned season.

Similar dubiously successful hunting programs exist in other states, including Alaska, where the helicopter hunting of bears and wolves could be reinstated, ostensibly to protect moose and caribou.

While bears and other wildlife do attack people and interact with communities, those events can largely be attributed to habitat destruction, the changing climate, and animals' natural instincts, the BBC reported. That's why it's important to know what to do if you encounter a black bear. (Be loud, don't run, and slowly back away, according to the New Jersey DEP.)

In general, it's best to stay away from fauna, their offspring, and their food — and practice responsible behaviors, such as cleaning up campsites of food, so bears and other creatures can remain wild and don't become dependent on humans for survival.

What's being done about black bears in New Jersey?

"Analysis of data from New Jersey reveals no correlation between the number of bears killed and human safety," Wendy Keefover, Humane Society senior strategist for native carnivore protection, told ABC News. "Instead, researchers know that the most effective way for reducing conflicts with bears is to reduce access to human-food attractants."

Keefover said residents should use bear-resistant trash cans and remove bird feeders. It's also best to keep pets on leashes and practice safe composting, among other guidelines provided by the state DEP.

