  • Business Business

Residents outraged after state reinstates controversial hunting practice: 'Both inhumane and inane'

"There is no scientific evidence that this will boost populations."

by Patrick Long
"There is no scientific evidence that this will boost populations."

Photo Credit: iStock

A brutal hunting practice is soon to resume in Alaska in a supposed effort to bring greater balance to the local ecosystem. However, some believe that there are ulterior motives at play, and the impending move is more about producing profits than protecting the planet.

What's happening?

Alaska is renewing a program that allows helicopter hunting of bears and wolves on certain pieces of state land, reported The Guardian. That state land spans 20,000 acres, which is over 31 square miles. 

The program is supposedly intended to boost moose and caribou populations in the area. On paper that's not an objectionable cause, but there are a few different problems with the theory.

One is that even the state of Alaska's own research shows that it is not clear how beneficial this brutal hunting practice is for moose and caribou populations. 

"There is no scientific evidence that this carnage will boost populations of moose and caribou," environmentalist and ecologist Rick Steiner told The Guardian. "And there is a growing body of evidence that it disrupts a healthy predator/prey balance in the wild."

Another problem with this practice lies in the exact motivation behind boosting moose and caribou populations. Opponents of the program believe it's more economical than ecological, arguing that the moose and caribou will only be hunted themselves. 

Watch now: This simple device could save thousands of animals

Then there's the basic inhumanity of helicopter hunting. While it is true that overpopulation of predators can be detrimental to an ecosystem, restoring balance doesn't necessarily require airborne mass murder. It likely doesn't also require the killing of up to 80% of predator populations, which is what this program is allowing.  

"Alaska's practice of indiscriminately strafing predators is both inhumane and inane," Steiner told The Guardian.

Why is protecting predator populations important?

The sheer beauty of creatures like wolves and bears is enough for many to want to protect them. But there's more to it than that.

Should the government be paying people to hunt invasive species?

Definitely 👍

Depends on the animal 🤔

No way 👎

Just let people do it for free 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

While predators are sometimes looked at as destroyers — creatures who take away from an ecosystem by hunting — they actually prevent the destruction of ecosystems in many ways.

Without bears and wolves reducing prey populations, those populations can explode and wreak havoc on ecosystems. That can look like overgrazing, reduced biodiversity, the spread of diseases, and a domino effect that negatively impacts habitats down to plant life and soil health. 

What's being done about shrinking animal populations?

Hearing about cruel and brutal practices like the Alaskan aerial hunting program can be heartbreaking. But remember that there are still people both in Alaska and around the world who are fighting to protect wildlife.

A nonprofit in Michigan is set to open a 79-acre nature preserve in 2025 intended to protect local wildlife and connect locals with nature.

In North Carolina, a conservation group recently received an incredible 7,500-acre land donation. That protected land will safeguard not only a vast array of plants and wildlife, but also local waterways.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x