Farmers report difficult conditions that could have widespread impact on food prices: 'A thing of the past'

Warmer temperatures brought on by our shifting climate have forced farmers in central Nepal to move orange cultivation to higher altitudes, leading to declining yields in some areas.

What's happening?

As The Rising Nepal detailed, farmers grow oranges commercially on roughly 2,000 acres of land in the Myagdi District in west-central Nepal. However, with hotter weather becoming more common in the region, only about half the orange trees produce fruit.

Sanjeev Bastola, head of the agricultural knowledge center in Myagdi, explained that lower altitudes are becoming too warm for optimal orange growth.

"Although terrain of 900 to 1,500 meters above sea level is suitable for orange cultivation … recent production is good only above that altitude," he said.

Rising temperatures and drier soil have also destroyed orange trees in the nearby town of Maubaphant, where many homeowners grow oranges for their families to eat.

Resident Hari Subedi told The Rising Nepal that Maubaphant oranges used to be the talk of the town when the climate could support them. Now, Subedi said that has changed, with the publication summarizing his assessment as they are "now a thing of the past."

But even though farmers have had to shift production to higher altitudes, orange yields have surprisingly increased in Myagdi compared to last year. Farmers produced nearly 4,000 tons of oranges in 2024 and more than 5,000 tons this year, signaling hope that the region can adapt.

Why is this important?

While some farmers at higher elevations benefit from rising temperatures, others in towns closer to sea level, such as Maubaphant, end up losing income and a staple crop for their families. Additionally, with fewer farmers cultivating oranges, it will drive prices up for locals who can no longer grow them in their backyards.

On a global scale, this could disrupt supply chains and lead to more expensive groceries in other regions that rely on Nepal for oranges.

Orange trees are also important for ecological balance, helping to absorb excess carbon dioxide, provide food and shelter for birds and insects, and attract pollinators. With the climate causing shifts in growing regions, it may lead to imbalances in food chains and ecosystems.

Our overheating planet is making it harder to grow other staple crops worldwide, such as wheat, grapes (which also affects wine production), cocoa, cotton, coffee, and potatoes.

What's being done to help orange production?

The Rising Nepal explained that better control of pests and diseases played a role in increasing yields, and farmers will likely continue to use this strategy. Local agricultural organizations have also been helping farmers by providing seeds and saplings and offering training programs on orchard management, irrigation, and marketing.

Some orange farmers in Spain have turned to growing mandarins after devastating floods impacted crop yields in late 2024. Scientists are also working on creating modified citrus trees that can withstand citrus greening, a disease that affects citrus growers worldwide.

It may seem off-topic, but we can help farmers by switching to all-electric appliances or installing solar panels, which reduce pollution and cool the planet. Knowledge is power, so staying informed about how the climate impacts crops can help you plan for possible changes to food supplies.

