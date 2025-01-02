Scientists uncover unexpected ally that could help save the world's declining chocolate supply: 'Our results suggest a clear path forward'

Farmers face an uphill battle when it comes to meeting rising food demands while also dealing with more erratic weather patterns.

Researchers at the University of Göttingen in Germany have spent two years studying the relationship between Ghanaian cocoa plants and neighboring trees. The result? They've discovered which trees best complement cocoa production.

"We have shown that, if chosen judiciously, shade trees can be allies in both sustaining cocoa productivity and enhancing environmental stability," professor Reimund Rötter said, as relayed by Phys.org. "Our results suggest a clear path forward for designing agroforestry systems that deliver higher resilience and sustainability."

Ghana is the world's second-largest cocoa producer, and as such, it's a vital part of the global production of chocolate. Cocoa production worldwide has been under threat, but agroforestry techniques can protect crops by partnering them with the right trees. This can be tricky, since trees need water, nutrients, space, and sunlight of their own. If balanced properly, trees can protect crops from extreme weather while leaving enough resources for crops to grow big and strong.

🗣️ Are you thinking about buying an electric vehicle?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

In the case of this study, which was published in Agriculture, Ecosystems & Environment, it was found that species that lose their leaves entirely during the dry season helped the most in maintaining soil moisture since they don't need water when it's in scarce supply. During the wet season, some trees provided a 10% increase in cocoa yields compared to the control group.

The study used seasonal leaf cycles as a lens for comparison. This was more manageable than studying a wide range of individual species, according to Munir Hoffmann from Göttingen's department of Tropical Plant Production and Agricultural Systems Modelling. Ultimately, the study's data should help cocoa farmers protect their crops and their livelihoods.

Farmers face an uphill battle when it comes to meeting rising food demands while also dealing with more erratic weather patterns.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

A wide range of innovative agricultural techniques can provide the resilience these farms need. Often those solutions lie in understanding how living plants can share space with each other. These principles are alive and well in permaculture gardens, but even at a commercial scale, avoiding monoculture crops and increasing biodiversity can help reduce the risk of disease.

If you want to promote this kind of agriculture, learn how you can shop for food grown with environmental consciousness in our guide.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.