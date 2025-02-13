Scientists may have just saved the citrus industry — and kept your grocery bill from skyrocketing

This breakthrough is being called "one of the most promising discoveries to date."

Citrus greening might not sound particularly deadly, but this disease, spread by a tiny insect called the Asian citrus psyllid, is the biggest threat facing citrus growers around the world.

While it has no cure, scientists at the University of Florida believe they've found a way to stop it before it starts by genetically modifying trees.

The researchers have been experimenting with adding a gene usually found in a soil-borne bacterium into citrus trees. This gene enables the trees to produce a specific protein that kills baby Asian citrus psyllids and prevents them from infecting the tree. Even if adults lay eggs on that tree, the new larvae will not survive.

It's a breakthrough that is being hailed by the University of Florida as "one of the most promising discoveries to date." The results were published in the Journal of Invertebrate Pathology and shared by Science Direct.

The modified trees have only been tested in greenhouses and labs so far, but the team is hoping to prove their effectiveness in the field over the next few years.

It's a timely project that couldn't come sooner for citrus growers around the world. For example, since it was first identified in Florida in 2005, citrus greening disease has slashed the state's citrus production by over 90%, as Texas A&M professor Kranthi Mandadi told AgriLife Today. Texas A&M estimates the annual losses worldwide at around $3 billion.

These losses and a lack of supply typically push prices up for consumers. The University of Florida's breakthrough can therefore stop grocery bills from soaring.

"A citrus tree that produces its own potent defense against the Asian citrus psyllid by preventing this insect from reproducing would reduce or possibly eliminate vector populations," Lukasz Stelinski, one of the lead researchers, said. "In terms of stopping HLB, this approach could curtail the ability of an otherwise very effective vector from spreading the pathogen. … Citrus growers everywhere will no longer have to contend with the insect that transmits this deadly disease."

Scientists are also working on ways to eliminate adult psyllid populations without resorting to chemical pesticides. These pesticides, which are still widely used in agriculture, have been linked to health risks ranging from cancer to heart disease, reproductive issues, metabolic function damage, immune system damage, and more.

"We are trying to deploy a biotechnological solution that is sustainable, easy for growers to deploy and replaces the need for spraying insecticides," Stelinski explained.

Around the globe, other researchers are working on similarly sustainable options for eliminating pests without using chemicals.

Researchers in Sweden are experimenting with using steam to pasteurize seeds. A team in England has found that planting native wildflowers helps attract beneficial insects like ladybugs, which naturally control pest populations. Meanwhile, a group at UC Riverside has pioneered a genetically modified, naturally pest-resistant strain of long beans that offers a promising future model for agriculture.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.