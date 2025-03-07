Experts give harrowing list of beloved foods that are at risk of disappearing forever: 'It's a pretty scary future'

Increasing global temperatures are threatening beloved foods such as Georgia peaches, coffee, and chocolate.

What's happening?

Sam Kass, an American political adviser, chef, and news personality, highlighted the severity of these problems on The Excerpt Podcast, transcribed by USA Today. He was emotional over losing "these foods that we hold near and dear to our very identities, to our way of life, to our culture."

He cited numerous examples of agricultural problems. Georgia lost 90% of its peach crop in 2023 because of weather conditions. Coffee farmers must plant trees on mountainsides to avoid hot weather. And chocolate costs 200% more because of droughts, per the BBC.

Some farmers have moved operations to regions with hospitable climates. However, this is not possible for everyone in the agriculture sector.

"It's a pretty scary future that we're going to face if we don't dramatically accelerate our ability to decarbonize," Kass said.

Why are these foods and agricultural changes important?

There are countless reasons to care about these shifts. The next generation may never get to taste a Hershey's bar. Your morning coffee could cost two or three times more in the coming years. Mashed potatoes might not grace your Thanksgiving table. Maple syrup, potatoes, beer, lobster, salmon, grapes, blueberries, and olive oil are just a few more foods suffering, per Earth Island Journal and Forbes.

As Kass mentioned, losing these foods isn't just about your taste buds missing out. Grocery prices will rise, people will lose foods significant to their cultures, diets will be less diverse and nutritious, and food insecurity will increase. These agricultural issues could even lead to global political instability.

If the planet's overheating continues to weaken these vital crops and food sources, everyone will suffer. The consequences will be widespread and catastrophic, ranging from higher grocery prices for consumers to political upheaval in numerous countries.

What's being done about the threat to food production?

In the podcast, Kass discussed ways to save "severely threatened" foods and struggling food systems. It comes down to adapting to changes in environment and climate. He emphasizes embracing technologies that solve these challenges.

This includes technologies that sequester carbon and capture carbon in the air as well as the use of nature-based solutions. Diversifying the human diet can also help mitigate disasters due to volatile climate conditions. More than ever, farmers must utilize green practices, such as plant covers and forecasting tools, as explained by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Everyone can do their part by preventing food waste and conserving fresh water. Reducing your carbon footprint by using less energy, recycling, upcycling, and implementing other green habits can help humanity keep chocolate and coffee around for generations to come.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.