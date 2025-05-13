  • Outdoors Outdoors

Experts say one neighborhood feature is key to maximizing health and happiness: 'Our quality of life has just taken off'

"Really plays a profound role."

by Matthew Swigonski
Photo Credit: iStock

If you've spent time looking for a new home, then you've probably heard the phrase "location, location, location" used once or twice. 

While it often refers to a property's overall value depending on the area it is in, some experts now believe that where you live can help determine your own health and happiness.  

Glen Duncan, professor and chair of nutrition and exercise physiology at Washington State University, said that a walkable neighborhood can lead to better overall well-being

"Whether we're active or sedentary really plays a profound role in our health status," Duncan told National Geographic. 

In a study led by Duncan, researchers examined the connection between outside factors and a person's willingness to get around and walk. These factors included intersection density, population density, and destination accessibility. 

According to Duncan's team, for each 1% increase in an area's walkability, there was a 0.42% increase in actual neighborhood walking. 

"There are clear connections between the neighborhood environment and behavior, in this case, it's physical activity," Duncan explained. 

"The big question is whether that translates into tangible differences in health outcomes, like obesity, coronary heart disease, stroke, or diabetes." 

The Mayo Clinic has noted that low-impact exercises such as walking can be easily incorporated into daily routines for most people. The more that a person walks, the more it can help reduce the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, as well as improve mood, sleep, and their overall quality of life.

In separate research on the relationship between walkable communities and a person's general well-being, researchers at Texas A&M studied residents inside a planned community in Austin, Texas. The researchers noted that "increased walking in the community correlated with improved social interactions and the perception of social cohesion." 

Having a sense of community can not only provide long-term physical and mental health benefits, but it can also contribute to a better environment as well. Duncan said that could eventually inform how new neighborhoods are designed. 

"It's not just about increasing activity, it's about decreasing pollution, it's about having a stronger economic area, social fabric," Duncan added. "These are all really strong, powerful benefits that improve our health."

Laura Groenjes Mitchell, an active transportation advocate, highlighted the importance of walkability for her and her family. 

"We chose to live in a very walkable and bikeable neighborhood within the city and our quality of life has just taken off," Groenjes Mitchell told National Geographic.

x