Hiker disturbed after noticing trend on nature trail: 'People need to keep that nonsense in their own gardens, not out in nature'

Arranging festive and quirky decorations on your lawn or in your garden is a fun way to show off your style and make neighbors smile. But some people have started bringing plastic ornaments and sculptures onto public walking trails, causing controversy.

In a viral Reddit post to r/hiking, one concerned hiker expressed their frustration about finding plastic decorations left behind on forest trails.

The hiker explained that the trend began with painted rocks but has since evolved into people nailing troll houses to trees and placing large plastic turtles next to nature trails.

"I was wondering why people think this is cute or fun to bring their garbage into a walking trail where nature is beautiful on its own," they wrote.

Hikers have become increasingly irritated about the trend of people leaving unnatural items along trails and in open spaces. Although the visitors leaving the items may think it's harmless, these items can disrupt wildlife habitats and detract from the natural environment.

"Leaving unnatural items along trails or in natural space can disrupt ecosystems, introduce pollutants, and diminish the pristine beauty that attracts people to these areas," JD Tanner, the director of education and training at Leave No Trace, told Backpacker. "Such actions can harm wildlife, spread invasive species, and degrade the outdoor experience for everyone."

A more sustainable approach to hiking involves packing out anything you bring onto a trail and leaving it the way you found it. Better yet, pick up a few pieces of litter along the way to make the space even more beautiful.

Hiking enthusiasts on Reddit shared the original poster's frustration and expressed their concerns about items left behind on trails.

"It's litter," one Reddit user wrote in the comments. "It doesn't belong."

"People need to keep that nonsense in their own gardens, not out in nature," another Redditor wrote.

