Gardener captures precious photos of unexpected visitor in plant patch: 'Adorable little guy'

"Welcome these shy, gentle creatures into your space."

When you grow native plants in your garden, you might be surprised to learn who is admiring them.

In a Reddit post to r/gardening, one gardener shared photos of a charming and cuddly opossum that visited her home.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Little cutie visitor in my garden today!" the OP wrote.

The opossum is America's only native marsupial and a beneficial animal to have around. According to Gardening Know How, opossums are skilled at ridding gardens of pests and small insects. They regularly eat beetles, snails, and slugs that harm garden plants.

An especially enticing benefit of the opossum in the U.S. is its ability to control increasing tick populations. Ticks are known carriers of Lyme disease and put gardeners at risk while working outdoors.

The OP's opossum photos help inspire others to grow native gardens and attract beneficial species to their yards. Meanwhile, other gardeners have shared footage of attracting beautiful birds, foxes, and turtles to their outdoor spaces.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Supporting local wildlife is just one of the many benefits of rewilding your yard with native plants. When you grow a natural lawn, you also save time and money on garden maintenance while conserving valuable resources like water.

Native plants growing where they're meant to live also often require less pest control and fertilizer so that you can keep toxic chemicals away from your plants and home.

There is no shortage of proof of the benefits of native lawns on social media platforms today, and seeing these creatures thrive in their habitats can instantly brighten your day.

Reddit users were thrilled to see photos of the OP's opossum and shared their feedback in the comment section.

"Adorable little guy and so trusting," one Reddit user wrote.

"They get rid of ticks in your yard, so welcome these shy, gentle creatures into your space," another Redditor shared.

"I'm hoping once I plant my native garden that I get an opossum," someone else commented. "They eat so many insects."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.