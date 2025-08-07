Gardener thrilled after spotting long-awaited visitor on plants: 'So very exciting'

This homeowner and native plant lover recently experienced a major pay-off moment in their garden.

"I had 2 acres of mowed lawn when I moved in, I've been adding natives and decreasing mowing since," said the post, which included a photo of a stunning monarch butterfly feeding on milkweed nectar. "I get so excited when I see new species, it's all proof stuff is working!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Amazing! So very exciting for you," said one Redditor.

"Awesome… We are up to 8 monarch caterpillars now," added another native plant gardener.

The encouragement on the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit thread may not just be because of the beauty of this particularly colorful pollinator. Monarch butterflies are also a key indicator of the health of an ecosystem.

Milkweed is a native plant and a perfect example of why rewilding your yard is so beneficial to the ecosystem. Milkweed and monarch butterflies have a symbiotic relationship; milkweed is the sole plant that the monarch's caterpillar feeds on and forms a chrysalis on. The caterpillar consumes toxic leaves from the plant, which in turn makes the caterpillar toxic, protecting it against predators.

Firmly attached to the milkweed, the caterpillar undergoes a remarkable transformation inside its chrysalis for about two weeks, after which the monarch emerges. Its first and future food source is the nectar from the milkweed flower. This coevolution ensures that the milkweed always has a reliable pollinator, and that the monarch builds up its protective toxins.

This amazing symbiotic relationship cannot be replaced, as the milkweed is the sole host for the monarch's caterpillar. In fact, Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation explained that "the loss of milkweed plants in the monarch's spring and summer breeding areas across the United States is believed to be a significant factor contributing to the reduced number of monarchs recorded in overwintering sites in California and Mexico."

This is just one example of the countless symbiotic relationships that, if one member disappears, would create a domino effect on the overall ecosystem. Many butterflies are considered keystone species, due to their importance as pollinators.

Besides contributing majorly to ecosystem health, planting native species can save you money by reducing your water bill. These plants are well-suited to your region and don't need much extra watering outside regular rainfall. They also save you time, as native plants help reduce the amount of mowing and weeding needed to beat back invasive species.

"I'm also hoping now that this milkweed is getting established it can help battle some of the invasives with me," said the OP.

Native plants can outcompete invasives, making it harder for them to spread, and they prevent previously removed invasives from coming back.

You can start rewilding your lawn with these easy, practical tips, and then sit back, relax, and see what springs up.

