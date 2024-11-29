Hiker nearly slides off cliff after dangerous actions put others at risk: 'They need to be arrested'

"Total disregard for the animals, foliage, and whoever is on a path below."

For nature and outdoor enthusiasts, getting a bird's eye view of a natural landscape is an accomplishment to celebrate. However, this should be done with safety in mind.

In a Reel shared on Instagram, one hiker nearly slides off a cliff, and the dangerous actions also put others at risk.

On the account Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks), the Reel shows a group of hikers forcing a boulder down alongside a cliff, and one of the hikers in the group almost goes down with it. The boulder tumbles with smaller rocks, damaging neighboring trees and potentially harming national park visitors and wildlife in the process.

"We only post people pushing rocks," read the Instagram Reel caption.

When visitors disregard safety rules and recommendations at national parks, not only is their own well-being at risk, but the valuable natural spaces are at risk as well. From traveling off designated trails, boardwalks, and cliffside railings to getting extremely close to wildlife, safety rules are put in place to protect other visitors, as well as the natural habitats that thrive on protected lands.

According to an article from the Wall Street Journal, national parks across the United States — Zion, Yellowstone, and more — have been experiencing similar situations with increased visitor congestion, long waiting times, and vandalism occurrences. Tourists have been accused of defacing areas in California's Joshua Tree National Park, allegedly spray-painting graffiti, going past gates, and forging unauthorized paths through protected lands.

Unruly and disrespectful behavior within national parks is also a threat to the delicate ecosystems that national parks are designed to protect. As is the case in the Instagram Reel, the visitors damaged plant life and disrupted animal habitats with their actions.

National parks are special places that allow us to connect with nature, and it's important for all of us to do what we can to ensure the preservation of future generations.

"They need to be arrested and lifetime banned from any state or federal park," wrote one user on Instagram.

"Total disregard for the animals, foliage, and whoever is on a path below," commented another.

