Bystander shares frustrations after fellow hikers deliberately ignore park signs: 'This is why we can't have nice things'

A pair of hikers who disregarded park regulations — and U.S. federal law — drew the ire of another outdoor enthusiast.

The conservationist took to Reddit to voice their displeasure, sharing a photo of the guilty parties and sarcastically writing "F*** them plants."

The duo ignored multiple warnings on one sign to hog a beautiful view at Craggy Pinnacle in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"PLEASE," it read in bold red letters, "DO NOT step on the plants. Thank you!

"Help Protect Rare Plants! Stay on the Trail! Do Not Go Over Rock Walls!"

Though it was in smaller print, the sign made it clear that violators were subject to a fine of $5,000 and six months' imprisonment.

Unfortunately, many commenters took the side of the criminals, though there were plenty who panned their asinine behavior.

"Was there recently," one user wrote. "Almost everyone there was over the wall and in the way of the view."

Someone else responded: "Which is utterly ridiculous because there are tons of non-restrictive trails with rocks accessible from the trail. There are far too many awesome places in this area to be trampling endangered/conservation areas."

"But cool instagram pics," a third Redditor joked.

The conversation centered around the idea that many people believe it's OK to break rules since they're the only ones who do it.

The plants at Craggy Pinnacle — products of the last ice age — are rare and fragile. They used to cover almost all outcroppings but have since been "loved to death," as the Asheville Citizen Times reported in 2019. Eighty thousand people were reported to hike the trail every year, and 60% of the plants died, while 73% of the remaining plants had become smaller. The site at the time featured two federally rare species and multiple state-designated rare species.

It's an example of how we need to do more to protect the natural world. Even what seems like just dirt can be home to important microorganisms and other species. This is true of many places, including Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and other spots in the Southwest, where cryptobiotic soils have evolved over billions of years. It can take decades or centuries for them to recover from a mere footprint.

Warnings are also for your own protection. In Yellowstone National Park, for example, the ground around hydrothermal features is fragile and can give way, which is how many people have been injured or killed. In Honolulu, wind can knock you off a cliff.

"Ok, but I'm the exception," one commenter wrote. "The rules are made for everyone else and don't apply to me. /s

"This is why we can't have nice things. I hate people."

